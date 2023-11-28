Apple & Adobe ends support for legacy fonts types, FontGear releases FontXChange 6.0 to update font files

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FontGear, Inc. announced today the immediate availability of FontXChange version 6.0 for Mac OS.

FontXChange is a powerful, easy to use font-conversion application that converts fonts between common font formats. FontXChange is able to convert font files to OpenType, Web Fonts, PostScript Type 1, and TrueType for both Macintosh or Windows.

Many graphic artists, designers, and agencies have been impacted by MacOS recently dropping support for legacy font files, potentially costing them thousands of dollars to update their digital files.

A recent user commented "Awesome! Works like a charm! Thank you so much for your kind support! And thanks for making this great converter! I guess with this you saved the lifes (sic) of thousands of graphic designers."

FontXChange converts fonts between common font formats, including OpenType (PS), Web Fonts (WOFF), PostScript Type 1, and TrueType for both Macintosh and Windows.

FontXChange is designed to understand many different font formats and can convert fonts into many different formats. This makes FontXChange useful to:

Convert PostScript Type 1 fonts (Macintosh or Windows format) into a single modern OpenType font file that works on both Macintosh & Windows. End the headaches of the outdated two-file system of screen font and printer font combinations. Just one font file that works.

Convert TrueType fonts to PostScript fonts. No more printing problems and incompatibilities associated with TrueType fonts and high-end output devices.

Convert Windows fonts to Macintosh and vice-versa. Easily share fonts across different computers, even different operating systems.

Convert to web fonts that can be used on web pages

What's new in version 6:

Updated for MacOS Sonoma (14.x +)

Refined line spacing in converted fonts

Broader support for legacy Mac TrueType font files

Other useful features include:

Batch processing for converting entire font libraries

Font inspection window with previews

Support for many font encodings, including Adobe Standard, Unicode, Mac Roman , and Windows ANSI, and European.

FontXChange is available for Mac OS (13 or greater) for $99 (Single User License, no subscription, free updates for life)

Version 6 is a free update for current FontXChange users and can be download at: https:// fontgear.com/pages/downloads

A free demonstration version can also be downloaded at https://fontgear.com/pages/downloads

"...you can't go wrong with FontXChange. Its support for OpenType, Mac and Windows PostScript and TrueType, and Web Fonts is a huge help for Web and print designers and publishers" - MacWorld Magazine

FontGear Inc. is a leading professional software company for Macintosh and Windows, specializing in font application tools for creative professionals and the publishing industry. FontGear Inc. is located in Charlotte, North Carolina.

