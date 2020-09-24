Apple Launches New Apple Watch Series with Blood Oxygen Monitoring Capabilities

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the wearable tech industry "Apple announced blood oxygen monitoring, fitness programme"

At their annual event on 15th September, Apple rolled out a new Apple Watch series that monitors blood oxygen; the technology is designed to aid users monitor the effects of the COVID-19 virus, which lowers blood oxygen to dangerous levels. The move is an attempt to compete with Fitbit, which introduced a way to measure changes in blood oxygen earlier this year.

Apple also introduced a smart fitness service powered by its watches, which can deliver virtual workouts, catering to customers trying to stay in shape during quarantine. The company also rolled its TV, news and fitness into a single smart bundle.

Apple shares have soared this year even as the virus has crippled economies around the world, thanks in large part to booming sales of work-from-home items.

To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Apple announced blood oxygen monitoring, fitness programme"



About ResearchAndMarkets.com



ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

