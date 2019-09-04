Apple Watch 4's PPG and ECG Health Sensors 2019: Physical, Manufacturer Process, Cost Analysis

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Apple Watch 4's PPG and ECG Health Sensors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The medical wearable market is forecasted to become worth an impressive $32B by 2024

The publisher sees a convergence of needs, where healthcare costs must fall, IT telecommunication is being deployed and patients want to be involved in monitoring their health. This convergence accelerates the demand for medical-grade wearables. The Apple Watch series 4 targets these needs as the first mass-produced consumer accessory receiving FDA approval for its ElectroCardioGram (ECG).



The two main health sensors in the Apple Watch series 4 are an enhanced PhotoPlethysmoGram (PPG) and, for the first time in an Apple watch, an ECG.



The PPG is the core of the continuous heartbeat sensor. A new, more compact, the design reduces the surface area by 30%, while the number of components decreases from 14 to six. This enhances heartbeat measures. OSRAM supplies the watch's green LEDs, and you can discover other component suppliers in the report.



The ECG electrically measures very small currents using three electrodes. Two wrist electrodes are integrated on the back side of the watch. The third electrode is in the digital crown. The signals are captured and amplified by Analog Devices circuits.



This report constitutes a thorough analysis of the Apple Watch 4's health sensors and the back optical window. The electronic components are standard and can be readily found in the market. However, their integration and the optical window are unique to Apple. Apple has fully redesigned its watch to integrate more efficient health sensors. The report studies exactly how the sensors are integrated.



This report also analyzes the complete health sensor system, including a full analysis of the infrared, LED from Epistar, green LEDs from OSRAM and the photodiodes from OSRAM for the PPG. For the ECG sensor, the integrated circuits and the three electrodes are also studied in the report. Moreover, the back window's specific lenses, optical system, and electrodes are analyzed.



Additionally, the report includes a physical and technical comparison with the PPG components present in the first Apple watches.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview/Introduction

Executive Summary

Reverse Costing Methodology

2. Company Profile

Apple

Apple Watch 4

OSRAM

Analog Devices

3. Physical Analysis

Summary of the Physical Analysis

Apple Watch 4 Teardown

ECG Module Assembly

Module views

Electrodes

ECG Analog Front End

IC die view and dimensions

IC delayering and main blocks

IC die process, cross-section

IC die process characteristic

PPM Module Assembly

Module views and cross-sections

PPG IR LED

Die overview and dimensions

Die process and cross-section and process characteristics

PPG Green LED

PPG Photodiode

Die view and dimensions, process and cross-section

Die process characteristic

Comparison of PPG Function between Apple Watch 3 and 4

4. Manufacturer Process

Analog Front End Component

IR and Green LED

Photodiodes

Sapphire Window

5. Cost Analysis

Yield Hypothesis

ECG Sensor IC

Sensor Component Cost

PPG IR LED Component Cost

PPG Green LED Component cost

PPG Photodiode Component cost

Sapphire Window Cost

