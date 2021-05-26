Applegate Announces Proud Partnership with the New York Yankees and Reveals Which of Its 100% Natural Meat Products Made the Roster for Concession Menus

"The Yankees have such a rich history of being leaders in the league, with the highest of standards, and a drive to be the best," said Nicole Glenn, Applegate Vice President, Brand Strategy and Innovation. "We strive for similar standards and share a mutual drive at Applegate, which is why this partnership is truly a proud moment. We wish the Yankees organization and its fans nothing but good fun and good food!"

Here's where you can enjoy Applegate® products at Yankee Stadium in 2021:

Sandwiches will now be crafted with Applegate Naturals® Oven Roasted Turkey Breast and Black Forest Ham, which will be available at select "Grab & Go" areas.

Oven Roasted Turkey Breast and Black Forest Ham, which will be available at select "Grab & Go" areas. Pepperoni pizza toppings will be made with Applegate humanely raised meat and available at the Pizza Concession stand on the Field Level at Section 125 and at the "Grab & Go" on the Main Level at Section 211.

Applegate Naturals® Genoa & Cheddar Charcuterie Plate and Applegate Naturals® Turkey Pepperoni & Cheddar Snack Pack will be available at select "Grab & Go" areas.

"We are excited to begin our partnership with Applegate and look forward to working with Applegate to strengthen its established brand presence at Yankee Stadium and within the tri-state area," said Michael J. Tusiani, New York Yankees Senior Vice President, Partnerships.

All Applegate® products are made without GMO ingredients, artificial ingredients and preservatives, and are made with meat sourced from animals Applegate humanely raised without antibiotics, added hormones, or growth promotants.

ABOUT APPLEGATE

Founded in 1987, Applegate produces high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese and frozen products. Our products are made without GMO ingredients, and we source from farms where animals are treated with care and respect and are allowed to grow at their natural rate, all part of our mission – Changing The Meat We Eat®. Natural can mean many things, but to Applegate natural means our food is:

From animals Applegate humanely raised without antibiotics, added hormones or growth promotants

From animals fed a vegetarian or pasture-centered diet (our beef is 100 percent grass-fed)

Free of added chemical nitrites, nitrates or phosphates

Free of artificial ingredients or preservatives

Applegate became a stand-alone subsidiary of Hormel Foods in July 2015. For more information about our products, visit www.applegate.com or talk with us on www.facebook.com/applegate or twitter.com/Applegate.

ABOUT THE NEW YORK YANKEES

Founded in 1903, the New York Yankees are the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball history, having won 27 championships while appearing in 40 World Series. The club plays its home games at Yankee Stadium, which is one of New York City's most-frequented tourist destinations and home to numerous non-baseball events, including college football's New Era Pinstripe Bowl. As a result of their on-field accomplishments and iconic interlocking "NY" logo, the Yankees are among the most recognized brands in the world.

