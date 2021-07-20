Applegate Dives into Personality Traits and Preferences of Hot Dog Lovers in Time for National Hot Dog Day

The survey found when it comes to a favorite condiment, Americans overwhelmingly prefer ketchup (62%) over mustard (27%). However, being adventurous was found to be a more prevalent trait for mustard, rather than ketchup, enthusiasts (42% vs 34%). For those who prefer hot dogs over burgers, they are more likely to identify as being picky eaters (34% vs 29%), single-taskers (24% vs 19%), and extroverts (24% vs 19%).

With more than half of Americans (53%) agreeing that hot dogs are sandwiches it's important to know exactly what's on your bun. Applegate Organics® The Great Organic Uncured Beef Hot Dog™ brand – dubbed 'The Cleaner Weiner' – is made from simple, clean ingredients: 100% grass-fed beef, water, salt and spices. Applegate also offers turkey and chicken hot dogs, so a variety of meat lovers can enjoy a hot dog this National Hot Dog Day.

Whether you prefer 100% grass-fed beef, chicken or turkey, when it comes to the order of constructing a hot dog, 57% of those surveyed revealed they like to put their condiments on the bun first before adding the hot dog, and nearly 1 in 4 out of that group agree it's less of a mess. No matter how you place your toppings, the survey revealed that veggies have earned a place on hot dogs- finding that 60% of Americans think that vegetables are an acceptable hot dog topping with more than two-thirds agreeing that they add lettuce to their burgers and hot dogs and 58% topping them off with pickles.

Americans looking to incorporate more veggies in their diets can look to Applegate's line of Well Carved™ burgers (available in both organic 100% grass-fed beef and turkey varieties). These blended burgers blend juicy, organic meat with whole vegetables, legumes, and grains- serving up to 1/3 or 1/4 cup vegetables per serving in each patty*.

All Applegate® meat products have no GMO ingredients, no added nitrates or nitrites, and are made with meat that is Applegate humanely raised with no antibiotics ever, which is growing in importance to consumers as more than two-thirds (37%) of Americans are making efforts to be more environmentally responsible with their daily life and choices and purchases.

While divided on some debates, many Americans agree that they associate hot dogs and burgers with popular summer activities and locations including backyard barbeques (69% for hot dogs, 75% for burgers), sports arenas (50% for both hot dogs and burgers) and amusement parks (45% for hot dogs, 32% for burgers) during the summer months.

Additional key findings from the survey on similarities and differences between hot dog and burger fans include:

Condiments come first : 75% of Americans revealed they've put their condiments on the bun first before adding the hot dog, and 1-in-3 out of that group agree it's less of a mess.

: 75% of Americans revealed they've put their condiments on the bun first before adding the hot dog, and 1-in-3 out of that group agree it's less of a mess. Ketchup named top choice: Americans overwhelmingly prefer ketchup (63%) over mustard (27%), as a condiment.

Americans overwhelmingly prefer ketchup (63%) over mustard (27%), as a condiment. Mustard fans are more adventurous eaters: Being an adventurous eater was found to be a more prevalent trait for mustard, rather than ketchup, enthusiasts (42% vs 34%).

Being an adventurous eater was found to be a more prevalent trait for mustard, rather than ketchup, enthusiasts (42% vs 34%). Hot dog vs. burger personality differences: US adults who prefer hot dogs over burgers are more likely to identify as being picky eaters (34% vs 29%), single-taskers (24% vs 19%), and extroverts (24% vs 19%).

US adults who prefer hot dogs over burgers are more likely to identify as being picky eaters (34% vs 29%), single-taskers (24% vs 19%), and extroverts (24% vs 19%). More than half of burger fans (52%) think they're open-minded and responsible, compared to 46% of hot dog fans. More burger lovers also believe they are more kind than hot dog enthusiasts (57% of burger lovers vs 52% of hot dog enthusiasts) and said they get more laughs, as 47% consider themselves funny, compared to 42% of hot dog lovers.

"There are many debates surrounding summer food favorites, but one thing that shouldn't be up for debate is the quality of the ingredients that go into those foods," said Nicole Glenn, Vice President of Brand Strategy & Innovation. "Applegate is proud to provide summer staples like hot dogs and burgers that are 100% natural, full of flavor, and made with clean, simple ingredients."

No matter how Americans choose to top their summer grilling favorites or whether they consider a hot dog a sandwich, Applegate offers an extensive portfolio of clean-label products that are perfect for serving all summer long. To download a coupon for any Applegate® product, visit https://applegate.com/coupons.

ABOUT THE SURVEY

This survey was part of an online survey that was conducted June 15-17, 2021 by Applegate and OnePoll. It reached a sample size of n=2,000 adults. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (18+).

ABOUT APPLEGATE

Founded in 1987, Applegate produces high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese and frozen products. Our products are made without GMO ingredients, and we source from farms where animals are treated with care and respect and are allowed to grow at their natural rate, all part of our mission – Changing The Meat We Eat®. Natural can mean many things, but to Applegate natural means our food is:

From animals that are Applegate humanely raised without antibiotics, added hormones or growth promotants

From animals fed a vegetarian diet (our beef is 100 percent grass-fed)

Free of added chemical nitrites, nitrates or phosphates

Free of artificial ingredients or preservatives

Applegate became a stand-alone subsidiary of Hormel Foods in July 2015. For more information about our products, visit www.applegate.com or talk with us on www.facebook.com/applegate or twitter.com/Applegate.

*One serving of this product does not provide a significant amount (1/2 cup) of vegetables. USDA dietary guidelines for Americans recommend eating 2 ½ cups of vegetables daily.

SOURCE Applegate

Related Links

http://www.applegate.com

