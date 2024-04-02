Applegate® Farms Unveils Its First Fully Cooked Bacon Variety, the Brand's Latest Innovation in Flavor and Convenience

Bacon fans can further enjoy this latest innovation by entering for a chance to win a Bacon Brunch Box featuring the new fully cooked bacon, recipe cards, and much more!

BEDMINSTER, N.J., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The bacon experience is getting another upgrade. Applegate Farms LLC, the maker of the nation's leading natural and organic meat brand, today announced its latest innovation: APPLEGATE NATURALS® Fully Cooked SUNDAY BACON® Bacon, the newest addition to the iconic APPLEGATE® bacon lineup.

Made with 100% natural* Applegate humanely raised pork, this new offering features the same quality and taste as Applegate traditional bacon, but is shelf-stable prior to being opened and fully cooked so it can be enjoyed in minutes – all without the mess that often comes with frying bacon on the stove. Now all that stands between bacon fans and perfectly crispy, 100% natural, delicious bacon is three minutes and a microwave…making the bacon experience more seamless and convenient than ever.

With more people eating breakfast than ever, today's consumers are looking for increased variety when it comes to their bacon. According to Mintel, 48% of consumers say they are interested in trying new bacon items. At the same time, with more people returning to the office and the chaos of their pre-remote work routines, consumers are equally hungry for efficiency. Applegate's newest offering meets breakfast fans where they are: at the intersection of what they're craving (bacon, bacon and more bacon) and what they need (quick and simple).

"Our classic Sunday Bacon is perfect for long, lazy Sunday morning, and now our Fully Cooked Sunday Bacon is the ideal solution for the other six days of the week," said Joseph O'Connor, President of Applegate. "Our goal as a company is to serve up everything our consumers are hungry for, and we heard their desire for a fully cooked option that saves on time, waste and clean-up. Our hope is that with this latest addition, our fans can find a solution for every bacon craving, no matter what or when it is, from Applegate."

To celebrate the launch, Applegate is giving away 'Bacon Brunch Boxes' to 50 lucky bacon fanatics, each complete with three (3) packs of new APPLEGATE NATURALS® Fully Cooked SUNDAY BACON® Bacon, bacon recipe cards and other bacon-themed gear such as an APPLEGATE® slate board and crossword puzzle. To enter for a chance to win, fans can visit www.applegate.com to fill out the sweepstakes form and share their favorite bacon hack in 140 characters or less**.

APPLEGATE NATURALS® Fully Cooked SUNDAY BACON® Bacon is available now with an MSRP of $7.99 and can be found at Sprouts, Whole Foods and Amazon. For more information, visit www.applegate.com/feelgoodpros or connect on social media at https://www.instagram.com/applegate/ , www.facebook.com/applegate and www.twitter.com/Applegate.

* Minimally processed. No artificial ingredients

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN IN THE "'Bacon Brunch Boxes'" GIVEAWAY. Open to legal residents of the 50 US & DC, 18 years of age or older. Void where prohibited. The giveaway starts 4/1/24 at 12:00 AM ET and ends 4/30/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Entry period starts 4/1/24 at 12:00 AM ET and ends 4/30/24 at 11:59 PM ET. For Official Rules, which govern, click here. Sponsor: Applegate Farms, LLC, 135 US-202 Third Floor, Suite 11, Bedminster, NJ 07921.

About Applegate Farms LLC

Founded in 1987, Applegate Farms, LLC produces high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese and frozen products. Our products are made without GMO ingredients, and we source from farms where animals are treated with care and respect and are allowed to grow at their natural rate, all part of our mission – Changing The Meat We Eat®.

Natural can mean many things, but to Applegate natural means our food is:

From animals Applegate humanely raised without antibiotics, added hormones or growth promotants

From animals fed a vegetarian or pasture-centered diet (our beef is 100 percent grass-fed)

Free of added chemical nitrites, nitrates or phosphates

Free of artificial ingredients or preservatives

Applegate became a stand-alone subsidiary of Hormel Foods in July 2015. For more information about our products, visit www.applegate.com or talk with us on www.facebook.com/Applegate, www.twitter.com/Applegate or send a text to (908) 725-5800.

