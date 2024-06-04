Applegate Farms Introduces First Nationally-Available Organic Pepperoni

To celebrate the brand's first foray into organic pepperoni, the Applegate® brand is teaming up with Coyote Outdoor Living and Bob's Red Mill for the Ultimate Pizza Giveaway

BEDMINSTER, N.J., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- APPLEGATE® pepperoni has gone organic. Building on its line of 100% natural1 pepperoni, Applegate Farms, LLC, the makers of the nation's leading natural and organic meat brand, announced today the release of two new organic pepperoni options: APPLEGATE ORGANICS® Pork & Beef Uncured Pepperoni and APPLEGATE ORGANICS® Turkey Uncured Pepperoni. These additions are the first nationally available organic pepperoni options on the market, available now at Sprouts and Whole Foods Markets nationwide.

Pepperoni fans can enjoy all the great flavors of APPLEGATE NATURALS® pepperoni, now in new, organic options. Great for pizza, subs, or simple snacking, both new products meet Applegate's standards for organic meat: 100% natural1, USDA Organic, animals raised with no antibiotics ever and meat that is Applegate Humanely Raised2.

Applegate is a primary player in the pepperoni and dry cured meat space as the #No. 1 brand in the natural/organic dry cured meat category, #No. 6 largest branded pepperoni in the total category, and #No. 1 largest pepperoni brand raised without antibiotics3.

"With consumer demand for organic products outpacing the growth of meat raised without antibiotics, and no nationally-available organic pepperoni options, we could not ignore the clear opportunity to enter this category," said Joseph O'Connor, President of Applegate. "As the country's largest natural and organic meat brand, we had the resources, the desire and the access to develop a launch of this scale. We are so excited for pepperoni-loving Applegate fans to try both new products."

A study, commissioned by Applegate found that 66% of pizza lovers say that pepperoni is their favorite pizza topping, leading the company to team up with Coyote Outdoor Living and Bob's Red Mill to give pizza fans an exciting opportunity to experience the new APPLEGATE ORGANICS® pepperoni - and maybe even win some prizes while doing so!

The Ultimate Pizza Giveaway launches on June 3, 2024, and asks participants to visit applegate.com to take a Pizza Personality Quiz to be entered for a chance to win. One grand prize winner will receive a wood-fired outdoor pizza oven (retail $3,000) from Coyote Outdoor Living, a year's supply of APPLEGATE ORGANICS® Pepperoni and a year's supply of '00' flour from Bob's Red Mill. Fifteen runners-up will win a three-month supply of APPLEGATE ORGANICS® Pepperoni and a three-month supply of '00' flour from Bob's Red Mill4.

APPLEGATE ORGANICS® Pork & Beef Uncured Pepperoni and APPLEGATE ORGANICS® Turkey Uncured Pepperoni are available now with an MSRP of $6.49 and can be found at Sprouts and Whole Food Markets. For more information, visit www.applegate.com or connect on social media at https://www.instagram.com/applegate/ , www.facebook.com/applegate and www.twitter.com/Applegate .

1 Minimally processed. No artificial ingredients

2 The animals are 100% grass-fed or raised on vegetarian feed, provided environmental enrichments to promote natural behaviors and well-being, and provided ample space to grow.

3 NielsenIQ (52 w/e 4/13/24); SPINS (52 w/e 3/24/24)

4 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN IN THE "'Ultimate Pizza Giveaway'" GIVEAWAY. Open to legal residents of the 50 US & DC, 18 years of age or older. Void where prohibited. Entry period starts 6/3/24 at 12:00 AM ET and ends 6/28/24 at 11:59 PM ET. For Official Rules, including odds, which govern, click here . Sponsor: Applegate Farms, LLC, 135 US-202 Third Floor, Suite 11, Bedminster, NJ 07921.

About Applegate Farms, LLC

Founded in 1987, Applegate Farms, LLC produces high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese and frozen products. Our products are made without GMO ingredients, and we source from farms where animals are treated with care and respect and are allowed to grow at their natural rate, all part of our mission – Changing The Meat We Eat®.

Natural can mean many things, but to Applegate natural means our food is:

From animals Applegate humanely raised without antibiotics, added hormones or growth promotants

From animals fed a vegetarian or pasture-centered diet (our beef is 100 percent grass-fed)

Free of added chemical nitrites, nitrates or phosphates

Free of artificial ingredients or preservatives

Applegate became a stand-alone subsidiary of Hormel Foods in July 2015. For more information about our products, visit www.applegate.com or talk with us on www.facebook.com/Applegate, www.twitter.com/Applegate or send a text to (908) 725-5800.

