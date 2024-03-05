Applegate Farms, LLC Announces Goal to Source Entire Beef Hot Dog Portfolio from 100% Certified Regenerative Beef by the End of 2025

This goal will transition six million acres of grasslands to regenerative, which will increase current regenerative agriculture acreage in Applegate's supply chain by more than 2,200 percent

The announcement corresponds with the release of Applegate's inaugural Mission Report, marking the next chapter in the company's mission – 'Changing The Meat We Eat®'

BEDMINSTER, N.J., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- APPLEGATE® , the nation's leading natural and organic meat brand, today announced its goal to transition all of its award-winning beef hot dogs to beef raised on verified regenerative grasslands by the end of 2025. Implementing this change across its entire beef hot dog portfolio is expected to contribute to the regeneration of six million acres of grasslands, which could increase the current regenerative acreage of Applegate suppliers by more than 2,200%.

"For 37 years, Applegate has led the charge for higher standards* for animal agriculture, from the way we care for our animals to how we work to preserve the land and planet they live on," said Joseph O'Connor, President of Applegate. "As pioneers of the movements surrounding organic and Applegate Humanely Raised* meat and animals that are raised with no antibiotics ever, we saw a larger opportunity for regeneratively sourced meat. By working to shift our entire beef supply chain, consumers can support regenerative practices without having to forgo our organic and natural hot dogs they already love. This, in turn, will help to incentivize farmers and the industry to move regenerative agriculture practices from niche to norm."

With two out of three U.S. adults saying they eat meat frequently1 and cattle consistently spotlighted for their potential negative impact on the environment, Applegate believes there is a need to improve cattle grazing practices to both meet demand and positively impact the environment. Applegate is doubling down on its commitment to regenerative agriculture where practices such as holistic managed grazing may reduce the environmental impact of livestock agriculture. These practices could play a vital role in a healthy food system by helping to restore soil health, sequester carbon and safeguard the land against drought, wildfires and erosion. Applegate is committed to demonstrating the positive impact that animals can have on the land and producing meat that we all can feel good about consuming.

To transition the 6 million acres of grassland and achieve its goal of improving land health, Applegate will work with its network of more than 250 beef farmers to implement a regenerative standard with third-party verification through certifiers such as Land to Market. Helping these farmers to implement a regenerative standard will allow Applegate to source the larger quantities of certified regeneratively raised beef needed to supply the brand's beef hot dog portfolio.

Additionally, Applegate will collaborate with umbrella frameworks such as GRASS (Generalized Regenerative Agriculture Sourcing Specification) and the Textile Exchange Regenerative Outcomes Framework to ensure its standards are aligned with industry-accepted metrics for ecological outcomes and animal welfare.

"Using Applegate Humanely Raised* – our practices which ensure animals are 100% grass-fed or raised on vegetarian feed, provided environmental enrichments to promote natural behaviors and well-being, and provided ample space to grow – as our foundation, we are expanding our program as we consider the symbiotic relationship of plants and animals and the positive impact these regenerative practices have on the land," continued O'Connor. "We have long believed that a holistic approach to agriculture results in a better food system. Now is the time to scale."

In 2021, Applegate launched the DO GOOD DOG™ hot dog, the first nationally available hot dog made with beef raised on verified regenerative U.S. grasslands. The creation of the product helped to transition 260,000 acres of grassland to regenerative. The DO GOOD DOG™ pilot launch and consumer reception confirmed Applegate's hypothesis: the company's size and experience scaling specialized supply chains in the meat category can make regenerative agriculture familiar and accessible in the mass market. Like all natural and organic before it, the company's goal to transition to a 100% regenerative beef supply for all its hot dogs is just the latest example of Applegate's commitment to elevating the humble hot dog.

This commitment comes alongside the release of Applegate's inaugural Mission Report , a comprehensive evaluation of the impact on people, animals and the planet, as well as deep insights into all of the programs and activities Applegate undertakes to further its mission – 'Changing The Meat We Eat®.' The report measures forward-looking initiatives following the four pillars of its Mission Standards Index: people, environmental sustainability, animal welfare and ingredient integrity. These metrics will be updated and evaluated annually.

"The publication of our Mission Report represents the first time we have quantified the impact of our program," said Carolyn Gahn, Senior Director of Mission and Advocacy. "In doing so, we aim to provide all of our stakeholders – whether suppliers, retailers or consumers– with knowledge about the role they play in our ecosystem. "At Applegate, we are already leveraging these insights to continue to improve the work we do for people, animals, and the planet."

For the 2023 Mission Report visit www.applegate.com/mission-report/ . For more information about Applegate and its products, visit www.applegate.com or connect on social media at www.instagram.com/applegate .

About Applegate Farms LLC

Founded in 1987, Applegate Farms, LLC produces high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese and frozen products. Our products are made without GMO ingredients, and we source from farms where animals are treated with care and respect and are allowed to grow at their natural rate, all part of our mission – Changing The Meat We Eat®.

*Humanely Raised can mean many things. Applegate Humanely Raised means:

The animals are 100% grass-fed or raised on vegetarian feed, provided environmental enrichments to promote natural behaviors and well-being, and provided ample space to grow.

Animals fed vegetarian or grass-fed diets with no hormones or antibiotics and provided increased living space or no confinement.

Animals raised with no antibiotics ever or growth promotants, on vegetarian feed with no animal by-products (beef is 100% grass-fed) and with space to engage in natural behaviors and promote natural growth.

Applegate became a stand-alone subsidiary of Hormel Foods in July 2015. For more information about our products, visit www.applegate.com or talk with us on https://www.instagram.com/applegate, or send a text to (908) 725-5800.

SOURCE APPLEGATE