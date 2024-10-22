Applegate Farms, LLC Continues its Growth in the Breakfast Category with APPLEGATE NATURALS® Pancake & Sausage Stick

With this expansion, Applegate becomes the first company to offer a nationally available Applegate humanely raised* pancake on a stick

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of APPLEGATE®, the nation's leading natural and organic meat brand, today announced its continued expansion into the breakfast category with its latest innovation: APPLEGATE NATURALS® Pancake & Sausage Stick.

Applegate Naturals® Chicken Pancake & Sausage Stick

This convenient on-the-go offering is perfect for big and small hands alike. Featuring a fluffy pancake wrapped around savory sausage placed on a stick, APPLEGATE NATURALS® Pancake & Sausage Stick is an ideal 'heat and carry' option for busy mornings. Made with 100% natural Applegate Humanely Raised* chicken, and featuring 7g of protein per serving, Applegate's newest breakfast item continues the company's breakfast growth, while simultaneously marrying convenience with satisfying protein.

"Weekday mornings are busy – not just for parents, but kids, too, and trying to think of nutritious and delicious meals can put a damper on mealtimes," said Joseph O'Connor, President of Applegate. "With this launch we hope to give families back some of that time; while starting the day off right."

The APPLEGATE NATURALS® Pancake & Sausage Stick is ready in minutes; simply heat, let cool, and enjoy savory sausage and fluffy pancake batter. This breakfast addition is made with Applegate's signature high-quality, simple ingredients, and meat sourced from animals raised with no antibiotics, ever.

APPLEGATE NATURALS® Pancake & Sausage Stick is available now with an MSRP of $7.99, sold exclusively at Whole Foods Markets. For more information, visit www.applegate.com/feelgoodpros or connect on social media at https://www.instagram.com/applegate/, www.facebook.com/applegate and www.twitter.com/Applegate.

About Applegate Farms LLC

Founded in 1987, Applegate Farms, LLC produces high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese and frozen products. Our products are made without GMO ingredients, and we source from farms where animals are treated with care and respect, pursuant to our Applegate Humanely Raised guidelines, and are allowed to grow at their natural rate, all part of our mission – Changing The Meat We Eat®.

Natural can mean many things, but to Applegate natural means our food is:

From animals Applegate Humanely Raised* without antibiotics, added hormones or growth promotants

From animals fed a vegetarian or pasture-centered diet (our beef is 100 percent grass-fed)

Free of added chemical nitrites, nitrates or phosphates

Free of artificial ingredients or preservatives

Applegate became a stand-alone subsidiary of Hormel Foods in July 2015. For more information about our products, visit www.applegate.com or talk with us on www.facebook.com/Applegate, www.twitter.com/Applegate or send a text to (908) 725-5800.

*Animals raised with space to engage in natural behaviors to promote natural growth.

