Applegate Farms, LLC Expands Hot Dog Portfolio with New APPLEGATE NATURALS® Natural(1) Uncured Pork & Beef Hot Dog

Applegate's new blended hot dog expands access to the brand through exclusive launch at more than 3,000 Walmart locations

BEDMINSTER, N.J., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As families gear up for summer gatherings, APPLEGATE®, the nation's leading natural and organic meat brand, today announced the launch of its latest product innovation: APPLEGATE NATURALS® Natural1 Uncured Pork & Beef Hot Dog. This new offering expands Applegate's delicious lineup of natural and organic hot dogs, including beef and turkey varieties, giving consumers even more choices for summer entertaining.

As families gear up for summer gatherings, APPLEGATE®, the nation's leading natural and organic meat brand, today announced the launch of its latest product innovation: APPLEGATE NATURALS® Natural(1) Uncured Pork & Beef Hot Dog. The new hot dog introduces a blend of pork with 100% grass-fed and pasture-raised(2) beef, designed to deliver a classic flavor profile at a more accessible price point, expanding access to APPLEGATE® products for a broader set of consumers.

The new hot dog introduces a blend of pork with 100% grass-fed and pasture-raised2 beef, designed to deliver a classic flavor profile at a more accessible price point, expanding access to APPLEGATE® products for a broader set of consumers. The product is currently available nationwide at more than 3,000 Walmart locations with an MSRP of $4.97 and offered in a 10-ounce pack.

Consistent with Applegate's portfolio, APPLEGATE NATURALS® Natural1 Uncured Pork & Beef Hot Dog carries the brand's same high-quality ingredients and animal welfare standards, including no synthetic nitrates or nitrites added3, no artificial ingredients, and made with meat sourced from animals raised with no antibiotics ever4 – all under the Applegate Humanely Raised5 animal welfare system.

"This launch represents an important step forward for Applegate," said Joseph O'Connor, president of Applegate. "We're making it easier for more families to choose products that align with their values and expectations for quality, while still delivering the classic hot dog taste they crave."

Fully cooked and ready to heat, APPLEGATE NATURALS® Natural1 Uncured Pork & Beef Hot Dog is designed for easy enjoyment at backyard cookouts, weeknight meals and summer gatherings.

1 minimally processed, no artificial ingredients

2 Beef raised on pasture and 100% grass-fed with no confinement or grain-finishing

3Except those naturally occurring in sea salt & cultured celery powder

4Animals never administered antibiotics, added growth hormones, or fed animal by-products. Federal regulations prohibit the use of added hormones in poultry.

5Pork raised with no crates ever on vegetarian feed with no added hormones or growth promotants. Not restrained in farrowing crates or gestational stalls. Beef raised on pasture and 100% grass-fed with no confinement or grain-finishing.

About Applegate Farms, LLC

Founded in 1987, Applegate Farms, LLC produces high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, and frozen products. Our products are made without GMO ingredients, and we source from farms where animals are treated with care and respect, pursuant to our Applegate Humanely Raised* guidelines all part of our mission – Changing The Meat We Eat®.

Natural can mean many things, but to Applegate natural means our food is:

From animals that are Applegate Humanely Raised* without antibiotics, added hormones or growth promotants, and allowed to grow at their natural rate

From animals fed a vegetarian or pasture-centered diet (our beef is 100 percent grass-fed)

Free of synthetic nitrates or nitrites

Free of artificial ingredients

Applegate became a stand-alone subsidiary of Hormel Foods in July 2015. For more information about our products, visit www.applegate.com or talk with us on https://www.instagram.com/applegate, send a text to (908) 725-5800.

*Applegate Humanely Raised is a system that raises animals with space to engage in natural behaviors to promote natural growth.

SOURCE APPLEGATE