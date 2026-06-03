Applegate Farms, LLC Expands Portfolio with New Flavor-forward, Convenience-Driven Protein Offerings Across Deli, Refrigerated, and Breakfast Categories

Seven new products deliver craveable flavor with simple, high-quality ingredients and Applegate standards

BEDMINSTER, N.J., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APPLEGATE®, the nation's leading natural and organic meat brand, today announced the expansion of its portfolio through seven new products designed to bring greater convenience, flavor, and versatility to everyday meals. Spanning deli, refrigerated, and breakfast categories, the new offerings reflect Applegate's continued commitment to delivering protein options made with simple, recognizable ingredients and responsibly raised1 meat.

Innovation ranges from ready-to-heat proteins, flavor-forward lunchmeats, and new additions to the brand’s bacon portfolio. Applegate is introducing larger pack sizes of select products to better meet evolving household needs.

Applegate has started rolling out the new products across key retailers, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Publix, Stop & Shop and Giant, Gelson's Market, and others, with additional distribution expanding through June. The innovation ranges from ready-to-heat proteins, flavor-forward lunchmeats, and new additions to the brand's bacon portfolio. The company is also introducing larger pack sizes of select products to better meet evolving household needs.

The new products from Applegate include:

APPLEGATE NATURALS ® Roasted Shredded Chicken Breast (Now available) Fully cooked, ready-to-heat shredded chicken made with only white meat 20g of protein per serving Designed to simplify meals with a versatile, ready-to-use format

Roasted Shredded Chicken Breast (Now available) APPLEGATE NATURALS ® Applewood Smoked Uncured Ham (Launching 6/12) Flavor-forward deli ham with no sugar added 11g of protein per serving Whole30 Approved ® , gluten and casein free

Applewood Smoked Uncured Ham (Launching 6/12) APPLEGATE NATURALS ® Rotisserie Seasoned Chicken Breast (Launching 6/12) Deli chicken featuring one of the most popular flavor profiles for lunchmeat 11g of protein per serving Whole30 Approved ® and made with simple ingredients

Rotisserie Seasoned Chicken Breast (Launching 6/12) APPLEGATE NATURALS ® Uncured Beef Bacon (Launching 6/22) No sugar added Hickory smoked beef bacon made from 100% grass-fed, pasture-raised beef 2 4g of protein per serving Expands Applegate's bacon portfolio with a differentiated protein option

Uncured Beef Bacon (Launching 6/22)

Expanded sizing includes:

APPLEGATE ORGANICS ® THE GREAT ORGANIC UNCURED BEEF HOT DOG ® Hot Dog 16.5 oz. (Now available)

THE GREAT ORGANIC UNCURED BEEF HOT DOG Hot Dog 16.5 oz. (Now available) APPLEGATE ORGANICS ® Chicken Strips 14 oz. (Now available)

Chicken Strips 14 oz. (Now available) APPLEGATE NATURALS® Chicken Patties 18 oz. (Launching 6/22)

"For us, innovation and new product development starts with our standards," said Joseph O'Connor, president of Applegate. "We're always asking how we can make it easier for people to enjoy food that aligns with their values — from ingredient transparency to how that food is sourced and produced. By combining the benefits of taste and convenience with those longstanding standards, we aim to continue to redefine what consumers can expect from Applegate."

For more information about Applegate and its full portfolio of products, and to use our product locator, visit www.Applegate.com.

1 Farming practices prioritizing the wellbeing of people, planet, and animals such as organic and regenerative agriculture.

2Beef raised on pasture and 100% grass-fed with no confinement or grain-finishing

About Applegate Farms, LLC

Founded in 1987, Applegate Farms, LLC produces high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, and frozen products. Our products are made without GMO ingredients, and we source from farms where animals are treated with care and respect, pursuant to our Applegate Humanely Raised* guidelines all part of our mission – Changing The Meat We Eat®.

Natural can mean many things, but to Applegate natural means our food is:

From animals that are Applegate Humanely Raised* without antibiotics, added hormones or growth promotants, and allowed to grow at their natural rate

From animals fed a vegetarian or pasture-centered diet (our beef is 100 percent grass-fed)

Free of synthetic nitrates or nitrites

Free of artificial ingredients

Applegate became a stand-alone subsidiary of Hormel Foods in July 2015. For more information about our products, visit www.applegate.com or talk with us on https://www.instagram.com/applegate, send a text to (908) 725-5800.

SOURCE APPLEGATE