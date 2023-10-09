Applegate Farms, LLC Named One of Fast Company's 2023 Brands That Matter Honorees

Company recognized as leader in championing mainstream acceptance of sustainable regenerative agriculture practices

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- APPLEGATE®, the nation's leading natural and organic meat brand, today announced that it has been recognized as one of Fast Company's 2023 Brands That Matter (BTM) honorees for its groundbreaking efforts in regenerative agriculture, a form of farming and ranching that prioritizes soil health and manages a symbiotic relationship between plants and animals, resulting in continuous improvement of the land.

Applegate formalized its commitment to regenerative agriculture with the launch of the APPLEGATE NATURALS®, DO GOOD DOG™ hot dog in November 2021 – the first nationally available hot dog made with beef raised with practices that regenerate the land. To date, the DO GOOD DOG™ hot dog has contributed to the regeneration of more than 260,000 acres of U.S. grasslands through holistically managed grazing that is proven to positively impact the environment, enrich soil, increase water retention and sequester carbon.  

As a leader in regenerative agriculture, Applegate aims to lay the groundwork to drive awareness of the benefits of regeneratively sourced products, making them more enticing and accessible for consumers, propelling the entire industry and awareness of the movement forward.

"Regenerative agriculture is an opportunity to think, act and consume responsibly, and one that is far more attainable than many realize," said Joseph O'Connor, president of Applegate. "We hope Fast Company's recognition of our efforts in this industry act as both validation of our cause, and a catalyst to maximize the systemic change we hope to achieve."  

With 90% of consumers regularly including meat in their diets, and cattle consistently spotlighted for their negative impact on the environment, there's a need to shift the way meat is produced to both meet demand and improve the planet. The BTM honor also recognized Applegate's recent partnership with three New York City "dirty water dog" hot dog vendors, in which the company upgraded hot dog-cart technology to run 35-50% more efficiently with zero emissions, zero air pollution and zero noise pollution while in use.

About Applegate Farms

Founded in 1987, Applegate Farms, LLC produces high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese, and frozen products. Our products are made without GMO ingredients, and we source from farms where animals are treated with care and respect and are allowed to grow at their natural rate, all part of our mission - Changing The Meat We Eat®.

Natural can mean many things, but to Applegate natural means our food is:

  • From animals Applegate humanely raised without antibiotics, added hormones or growth promotants
  • From animals fed a vegetarian or pasture-centered diet (our beef is 100 percent grass-fed)
  • Free of added chemical nitrites, nitrates or phosphates
  • Free of artificial ingredients or preservatives

Applegate became a stand-alone subsidiary of Hormel Foods in July 2015. For more information about our products, visit www.applegate.com or talk with us on www.facebook.com/Applegatewww.twitter.com/Applegate or send a text to (908) 725-5800.

News Releases in Similar Topics

