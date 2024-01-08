Applegate Farms, LLC Partners with Tyler Cameron to Invite Fans Around the World to Reclaim Their Inner Meathead

According to the video , Tyler and Applegate believe that a "Meathead" is a person who uses their head to make smart decisions about the protein that goes into their body, like choosing clean, real ingredients, organic and natural meat, and meat raised with no antibiotics or GMO ingredients.

Those who want to stand proudly with Tyler as a "Meathead" are invited to visit 1800Meatheads.com to enter for a chance to win Meathead prize packs, including a grand prize that features a 28- inch Freestanding C-Series Grill from Coyote Outdoor Living, a custom-made, one-of-a-kind Meathead apron signed by Tyler Cameron, himself, and a six-month supply of free APPLEGATE® products*. Fifty runner-up prizes include an official Meathead t-shirt (as featured in the video), and a two-month supply of free APPLEGATE® products*.

Last year, 50% of Americans stated that their New Year's resolution was to eat healthier, while 40% of people noted that they specifically wanted to lose weight ( source ).

"The two goals are often linked, but we at Applegate are on a mission during this resolution season to educate consumers about living a balanced lifestyle that is not about restrictive eating," said Joseph O'Connor, President of Applegate. "Too often, people are focused on the negative – don't eat this, don't do that – instead of small, positive changes that are worth celebrating."

"I've always been a meat eater, but in recent years, I've made it a priority to seek out clean protein to fuel my daily routine," said Tyler Cameron. "I'm proud to join forces with Applegate to change the way people approach and maintain a well-balanced lifestyle."

Visit 1800Meatheads.com for more information about the Meathead movement, the giveaway rules, and to find recipes and information about where to find APPLEGATE® products in retailers across the United States. For more information about Applegate and its products, visit www.applegate.com or connect on social media at www.instagram.com/applegate .

*Products to be delivered in the form of coupons.

About Applegate Farms LLC

Founded in 1987, Applegate Farms, LLC produces high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese and frozen products. Our products are made without GMO ingredients, and we source from farms where animals are treated with care and respect and are allowed to grow at their natural rate, all part of our mission – Changing The Meat We Eat®.

Natural can mean many things, but to Applegate natural means our food is:

From animals Applegate humanely raised without antibiotics, added hormones or growth promotants

From animals fed a vegetarian or pasture-centered diet (our beef is 100 percent grass-fed)

Free of added chemical nitrites, nitrates or phosphates

Free of artificial ingredients or preservatives

Applegate became a stand-alone subsidiary of Hormel Foods in July 2015. For more information about our products, visit www.applegate.com or talk with us on https://www.instagram.com/applegate, or send a text to (908) 725-5800.

SOURCE APPLEGATE

× Modal title

PRN Top Stories Newsletters Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly! Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.