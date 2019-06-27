Applegate Teams up with After-School All-Stars to Take Students Out to the Ball Game this Summer

"We are proud to support the impactful programs that After-School All-Stars brings to students across the nation," said John Ghingo, Applegate president and member of the ASAS National Board of Directors. "Their well-rounded offerings include everything from fitness to healthier eating. Through our partnership with MiLB, we are able to bring the two activities together to give ASAS kids a fun, authentic summer experience created just for them while raising awareness and driving donations for future programs in the process."

Applegate will host special theme nights at MiLB games honoring ASAS local chapter attendees on July 6 at the Brooklyn Cyclones (outside New York City) and July 13 at the Everett AquaSox in Everett, Washington (outside Seattle). Each team will host 40 ASAS attendees at its theme night, which will also include a first pitch opportunity for the group and unique in-ballpark experiences for ASAS participants. Applegate is proud to also be making monetary donations to both local chapters to support ongoing programming and is working with local ASAS chapters to produce a video that will showcase "a day in the life" of a child in the ASAS program.

"We are honored to team up with Applegate on this project, which will help promote health and fitness in our All-Stars, and other youth across the nation," said Ben Paul, After-School All-Stars President & CEO. "Applegate and After-School All-Stars share a deep commitment to healthy lifestyles and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to work together in local communities."

To learn more about ASAS and find out how you can support your local chapter, visit www.afterschoolallstars.org. To learn more about Applegate – the first-ever "Official Natural and Organic Meat of Minor League Baseball" – and find all of the Better Flippin' Meat you can serve up this summer, visit www.applegate.com. For more information about Minor League Baseball and to get tickets to a game near you, visit www.MiLB.com.

ABOUT APPLEGATE

Founded in 1987, Applegate produces high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese and frozen products. Our products are made without GMO ingredients, and we source from farms where animals are treated with care and respect and are allowed to grow at their natural rate, all part of our mission – Changing the Meat We Eat®. Natural can mean many things, but to Applegate natural means our food is:

From animals raised humanely according to Applegate standards, without antibiotics, added hormones or growth promotants

Free of added chemical nitrites, nitrates or phosphates

Free of artificial ingredients or preservatives

Applegate became a stand-alone subsidiary of Hormel Foods in July 2015. For more information about our products, visit www.applegate.com or talk with us on www.facebook.com/applegate or twitter.com/Applegate.

ABOUT AFTER-SCHOOL ALL-STARS

Founded in 1992 by Arnold Schwarzenegger, After-School All-Stars (ASAS) is a leading national provider of year-round, school-based, free, comprehensive after-school programs. The organization's mission is to keep children safe and help them succeed in school and in life. Every school day, students in low-income communities have access to free programs that allow them to increase academic readiness, explore career opportunities, implement regular health and wellness habits, practice visual and performing arts, and build STEM skills. 90,000+ children from 19 U.S. locations benefit: Atlanta, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Hawaii, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Newark, New York, North Texas, Orlando, Philadelphia & Camden, San Antonio, South Florida, Tampa Bay, Toledo, Washington D.C., Bay Area and Puget Sound. For more information, visit afterschoolallstars.org

ABOUT MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Minor League Baseball is the governing body for all professional baseball teams in the United States, Canada, and the Dominican Republic that are affiliated with Major League Baseball® clubs through their farm systems. In 2018, Minor League Baseball attracted nearly 40.5 million fans to its ballparks to see baseball's future stars and experience affordable fan-friendly entertainment that has been a staple of Minor League Baseball since 1901. Visit www.MiLB.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

