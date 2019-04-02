Applegate to Bring an All-Star Lineup of Ballpark Fare to Fans this Summer as First-Ever "Official Natural and Organic Meat of Minor League Baseball™"

When the Minor League Baseball season kicks off with Opening Night on April 4 th , a stellar line up of APPLEGATE ® brand clean eats will be available in concessions at select ballparks across the country. Throughout the season, Applegate also will host a series of theme nights where fans can participate in giveaways, fan-friendly activities, and much more.

"We are consistently exploring ways to enhance the Minor League Baseball experience for our fans, and when we identified the opportunity to provide them with cleaner food options at the ballpark, Applegate and their range of products made them an ideal partner," said David Wright, chief marketing and commercial officer at Minor League Baseball.

"We are so excited to finally see the Applegate and Minor League Baseball partnership come to life!" said Nicole Glenn, vice president of marketing at Applegate. "We're always looking for ways to offer cleaner options to new audiences, and we have no doubt that our Naturals Beef Hot Dogs and THE GREAT ORGANIC BLEND BURGER™ BEEF BURGERS, are going to knock it out of the park!"

Through the revamped menu of cleaner, natural and worry-free options offered by Applegate, MiLB fans now have expanded choices when it comes to a classic ballpark fare. APPLEGATE NATURALS® Beef Hot Dogs have no artificial ingredients or preservatives and are made with 100 percent grass-fed beef, water, salt, and spices. THE GREAT ORGANIC BLEND BURGER™ burgers, a brand-new product line launched by Applegate this March, brings all the flavor that a traditional burger has to offer but is more nutritious, with fewer calories and less fat. Made with just three ingredients - APPLEGATE humanely-raised organic meat, sustainable, organic mushrooms and rosemary extract, it's a game-changer for conscious carnivores and grill masters alike. Both products are also Non-GMO Project Verified. Applegate's ballpark options will allow fans to focus more on how to top their dogs and burgers and worry less about what's in them. To find grocery stores that carry THE CLEANER WIENER™ and THE GREAT ORGANIC BLEND BURGER™ BEEF BURGER to recreate their "Better Flippin' Meat" Applegate experience at home, visit the Applegate product locator.

The 25 participating Minor League Baseball clubs include: Aberdeen IronBirds, Bowie Baysox, Brooklyn Cyclones, Charlotte Knights, Charlotte Stone Crabs, Durham Bulls Baseball Club, Everett AquaSox, Fresno Grizzlies, Frisco RoughRiders, Greensboro Grasshoppers, Gwinnett Stripers, Iowa Cubs, Kane County Cougars, Lake Elsinore Storm, Lakewood BlueClaws, Las Vegas Aviators, Nashville Sounds, New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Portland Sea Dogs, Richmond Flying Squirrels, Rocky Mountain Vibes, Round Rock Express, Salt Lake Bees, San Antonio Missions and San Jose Giants

ABOUT APPLEGATE

Founded in 1987, Applegate produces high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese and frozen products. Our products are made without GMO ingredients, and we source from farms where animals are treated with care and respect and are allowed to grow at their natural rate, all part of our mission – Changing The Meat We Eat®. Natural can mean many things, but to Applegate natural means our food is:

From animals raised humanely without antibiotics, hormones or growth promotants

From animals fed a vegetarian or pasture-centered diet (our beef is 100 percent grass-fed)

Free of added chemical nitrites, nitrates or phosphates

Free of artificial ingredients or preservatives

Applegate became a stand-alone subsidiary of Hormel Foods in July 2015. For more information about our products, visit www.applegate.com or talk with us on www.facebook.com/applegate or twitter.com/Applegate.

About Minor League Baseball

Minor League Baseball, headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, is the governing body for all professional baseball teams in the United States, Canada, and the Dominican Republic that are affiliated with Major League Baseball® clubs through their farm systems. Fans are coming out in unprecedented numbers to this one-of-a-kind experience that can only be found at Minor League Baseball ballparks. In 2018, Minor League Baseball attracted nearly 40.5 million fans to its ballparks to see the future stars of the sport hone their skills. From the electricity in the stands to the excitement on the field, Minor League Baseball has provided affordable family-friendly entertainment to people of all ages since its founding in 1901. For more information, visit www.MiLB.com.

Follow Minor League Baseball on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

