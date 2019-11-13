Apple's Former Director of Worldwide B2B Sales Joins Leia Inc.

In his role at Apple, Drew was responsible for taking Apple's product line into B2B verticals worldwide, ultimately growing revenues exceeding $1 billion dollars annually. His experience modeling sales practices that focus on customer experience, as well as pioneering product adoption in new industries and geographies, will be crucial for Leia's growth strategy.

Frogley's hire comes as Leia's revolutionary Lightfield technology is poised to break down barriers and transform the way millions connect, create and share through digital interfaces such as mobile phones, tablets and automobiles. Already in use in thousands of smartphones, the company is now focused on automotive displays through its partnership with Continental AG , which owns a dominant share of the in-car display industry. Drew will also build Leia's presence in retail, education and healthcare, among other segments.

"With the ever-increasing number of digital interactions shaping our daily lives at home, work and in the car, the demand for more immersive, connected experiences has never been higher," said David Fattal, co-founder and CEO of Leia Inc. "Drew's extensive sales and business development experience will prove invaluable as we scale our business. We are thrilled to have Drew join Leia's leadership team."

Leia's cutting-edge Lightfield technology is the next generation medium allowing consumers to experience imagery with complex light effects, such as textures and sparkles, as well as 3D depth and look-around. The display can be universally installed in existing technology, giving manufacturers a significant competitive advantage by transforming retail, auto, and mobile experiences for consumers and enhancing emotional connections in a digital world.

"When I first saw the technology, it was a powerful, emotional experience that I felt would change the way we interact with and communicate through technology," said Frogley. "It is amazing what Leia has done to control the depth of light and emphasize color and beauty. Once you see it, you'll wonder how you ever owned a device or screen without it."

About Leia Inc.

Founded in 2014, Leia Inc. is the leading provider of Lightfield hardware and content services. Leveraging breakthroughs in nanotechnology design, manufacturing and Intelligent Software, the Silicon Valley company is building the future of digital interactions. Its core technology originated from years of R&D at HP Labs and makes any display beautifully immersive through unparalleled depth, look-around, and realistic light effects. Leia Inc.'s content platform LeiaLoft™ empowers developers and content creators worldwide with the ability to easily create stunning Lightfield content for commercial and consumer use. The company is based in Menlo Park, CA. More info at www.leiainc.com .

