Applicant Tracking System (ATS) in Higher Education Market Size to Grow by USD 17.1 Mn, Efficient Hiring Process to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

By deployment, the on-cloud segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The spending on cloud-based HR software is expected to be high, with rapid growth in technology. On-cloud ATS has various advantages, such as ease of access, over traditional on-premise ATS.

By geography, North America will be the leading region with 53% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country in the applicant tracking system (ATS) in higher education market in the region.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The expanding scope of ATS is a key driver of the global applicant tracking system (ATS) in higher education market growth. ATS focuses on compliance and administrative needs. Its scope is expanding to identify the best talent. Colleges and universities are integrating these systems with social media platforms. Many universities have incorporated predictive analysis to assess candidates. These advances require continuous, end-to-end recruitment platforms. For instance, SelectSuite provides efficient hiring solutions, along with tabs on performance management and onboarding, which increases the operational efficiency of colleges or universities.

The emergence of open-source ATS is challenging the global applicant tracking system (ATS) in higher education market growth. It is available for free on the Internet. It enables institutions to work efficiently. Open-source software enables universities and colleges to integrate ATS solutions with other software such as resume parsing, onboarding, and background checks. For instance, OpenCATS can be integrated with a content management system (CMS). It can be downloaded and installed on any Windows or Linux server that can be accessed through a browser interface. It has all the features of an ATS system, such as reporting, resume management, and candidate tracking throughout the entire hiring process. Other open-source ATS software include iKrut and Calibrace. The adoption of open-source ATS is expected to increase in the higher education sector owing to ease of access. The software provides easy-to-use templates to recruiters.

Applicant Tracking System (ATS) In Higher Education Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.14% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 17.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 53% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asure Software Inc., Automatic Payroll Systems Inc., BitraNet Pvt. Ltd., Bullhorn Inc., ClearCompany Inc., Greenhouse Software Inc., HIREBRIDGE LLC, Hireserve Ltd., Hirezon Corp., and Kronos Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

