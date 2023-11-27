Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe to USD 202.48 million growth between 2022 - 2027 | Growth Driven by Digitalization of HR divisions of organizations - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the applicant tracking systems market in Europe between 2022 and 2027 is USD 202.48 million. Digitalization of HR divisions of organizations drives market growth. The criteria for evaluating employers have increasingly narrowed and become consistent with the rapid increase in specialized jobs over the years. Document review; maintaining candidate files and accessing them as needed; scheduling interviews; and managing the entire recruitment cycle are complex, tedious, and time-consuming and can cause errors when handled manually. Thus, to overcome it, organizations are increasingly adopting new IT technologies that help automate the recruitment processes and prevent errors. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe 2023-2027

Market Challenge - Keyword optimization issues in applicant tracking systems hinder market growth. Applicant tracking system software will rank candidates higher if a keyword is mentioned multiple times in the resume in some cases. If a candidate has mentioned the keyword Python multiple times in their resume, the applicant tracking system will rank resumes higher in the list than resumes that are only mentioned once. Various ideal candidates for the position may not be selected in such situations, thus, hindering market growth during the forecast period.

The applicant tracking systems market in Europe is categorized based on End-user (Large enterprises and SMEs) and Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premise).

The large enterprises segment will be significant during the forecast period. The EU has defined large companies as organizations with more than 250 employees and companies in Germany , France , the UK, and other European countries are implementing digital transformation initiatives to adapt their business models to market needs. AI, machine learning (ML), and deep learning (DL) are being implemented by various market players. They are implementing these technologies into their applicant tracking system offerings to help speed up the process of evaluating CVs and selecting ideal candidates. Applicant tracking systems for recruitment processes used in large enterprises will increase as these organizations require significant human resources to manage their workload. This drives segment growth during the forecast period.



Key Companies in the Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe:

Alphabet Inc., Arcoro, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Bullhorn Inc., Cegid SA, Cisco Systems Inc., ClearCo. Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Greenhouse Software Inc, iCIMS Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jobvite Inc., Kallidus Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Skeeled HR S.a.r.l., Tribepad Ltd., Workday Inc., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

The US - applicant tracking (ATS) systems market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 137.04 million.

The applicant tracking systems (ATS) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.69% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 745.21 million.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

