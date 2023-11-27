Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe to USD 202.48 million growth between 2022 - 2027 | Growth Driven by Digitalization of HR divisions of organizations - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

27 Nov, 2023, 14:00 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the applicant tracking systems market in Europe between 2022 and 2027 is USD 202.48 million. Digitalization of HR divisions of organizations drives market growth. The criteria for evaluating employers have increasingly narrowed and become consistent with the rapid increase in specialized jobs over the years. Document review; maintaining candidate files and accessing them as needed; scheduling interviews; and managing the entire recruitment cycle are complex, tedious, and time-consuming and can cause errors when handled manually. Thus, to overcome it, organizations are increasingly adopting new IT technologies that help automate the recruitment processes and prevent errors. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe 2023-2027

  • Market Challenge - Keyword optimization issues in applicant tracking systems hinder market growth. Applicant tracking system software will rank candidates higher if a keyword is mentioned multiple times in the resume in some cases. If a candidate has mentioned the keyword Python multiple times in their resume, the applicant tracking system will rank resumes higher in the list than resumes that are only mentioned once. Various ideal candidates for the position may not be selected in such situations, thus, hindering market growth during the forecast period. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a FREE Sample PDF Report Now

The applicant tracking systems market in Europe is categorized based on End-user (Large enterprises and SMEs) and Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premise). 

  • The large enterprises segment will be significant during the forecast period. The EU has defined large companies as organizations with more than 250 employees and companies in Germany, France, the UK, and other European countries are implementing digital transformation initiatives to adapt their business models to market needs. AI, machine learning (ML), and deep learning (DL) are being implemented by various market players. They are implementing these technologies into their applicant tracking system offerings to help speed up the process of evaluating CVs and selecting ideal candidates. Applicant tracking systems for recruitment processes used in large enterprises will increase as these organizations require significant human resources to manage their workload. This drives segment growth during the forecast period.

View a Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe:

Alphabet Inc., Arcoro, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Bullhorn Inc., Cegid SA, Cisco Systems Inc., ClearCo. Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Greenhouse Software Inc, iCIMS Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jobvite Inc., Kallidus Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Skeeled HR S.a.r.l., Tribepad Ltd., Workday Inc., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Related Reports:

The US - applicant tracking (ATS) systems market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 137.04 million.

The applicant tracking systems (ATS) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.69% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 745.21 million.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Two-Wheeler Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market to grow by USD 19.23 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Bajaj Auto Ltd., BorgWarner Inc. and Continental AG, and many more - Technavio

Two-Wheeler Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market to grow by USD 19.23 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Bajaj Auto Ltd., BorgWarner Inc. and Continental AG, and many more - Technavio

The two-wheeler engine control unit (ECU) market is estimated to grow by USD 19.23 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.05%. The...
Audiobook Market to grow by USD 1.86 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc., and many more - Technavio

Audiobook Market to grow by USD 1.86 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc., and many more - Technavio

The audiobook market is estimated to grow by USD 1.86 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.37%. The audiobook market is fragmented...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.