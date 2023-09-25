Application Container Market to grow by USD 7.56 billion between 2022 - 2027 | Growth Driven by Growing popularity of cloud-based services - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Application Container Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the application container market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 7.56 billion. The growing popularity of cloud-based services drives the application container market growth. Globally, enterprises are directing their efforts toward reducing capital expenditure (CAPEX) through the adoption of novel technologies. This is because creating and operating on-premises applications is a convoluted, costly, and sluggish process. With factors like the increasing embrace of cloud computing, organizations are actively seeking streamlined approaches for deploying and managing applications within cloud environments. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the application container market during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Application Container Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge - Security concerns associated with application containers challenge the growth of the application container market. There is an array of benefits application containers offer however, they also introduce fresh security complexities necessitating resolution for broader acceptance. Application containers utilize pre-assembled /images that could harbor vulnerabilities or outdated software elements and inadequate management of these/images could render applications susceptible to diverse security perils, encompassing malware injection or data breaches. Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the application container market during the forecast period. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Free Sample PDF Report Now

The application container market is segmented by End-user (BFSI, Healthcare and life sciences, Telecom and IT, Retail and e-commerce, and Others), Component (Platform and Service), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The BFSI segment will be significant during the forecast period. Numerous advantages are brought forth by application containers to the BFSI sector. This encompasses enhanced scalability, agility, and security. For instance, Kubernetes, an open-source container orchestration platform, finds extensive utilization within the BFSI domain. This is aiding financial entities in streamlining their development and deployment procedures while effortlessly expanding application scales based on requirements. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the BFSI segment of the application container market during the forecast period.

North America will contribute 30% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the Application Container Market:

Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Aqua Security Software Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., DevFactory FZ LLC, Docker Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Perforce Software Inc., Pure Storage Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Suse Group, Sysdig Inc., Virtuozzo International GmbH, VMware Inc., Weaveworks Inc.

Application Container Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.53% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.53 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Aqua Security Software Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., DevFactory FZ LLC, Docker Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Perforce Software Inc., Pure Storage Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Suse Group, Sysdig Inc., Virtuozzo International GmbH, VMware Inc., and Weaveworks Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

