Application Delivery Controller (Hardware-based, Virtual) Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Application Delivery Controller Market by Type (Hardware-based, Virtual), Service (Integration and Implementation, Training, Support, and Maintenance), Organization Size (SME, Large Enterprise), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Application Delivery Controller Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 2.4 Billion in 2019 to USD 3.9 Billion By 2024, at a CAGR of 10.0%



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Digital Transformation Driving the Next Wave of Application Delivery Controllers

Rise in Internet Traffic Fueling the Adoption of Application Delivery Controller

Restraints

Limited Bandwidth Providers and Lack of Access to High-Speed Internet

Opportunities

Rise in Adoption of Ai, IoT, and Software-Defined Technologies

Greater Involvement Expected Between Vars and the Vendors in Application Delivery Controller Market

Challenges

Backward Compatibility Issues With the Existing Network Infrastructure

Rise in Internet traffic, business applications, and the number of Internet-enabled devices to drive the demand for application delivery controller across the globe



Application delivery controllers are purpose-built networking appliances whose function is to improve the performance, security, and resiliency of applications delivered over the web. These are the next generation of load balancers and are typically located between the firewall/router and the webserver. An application delivery controller is a network device that helps sites direct user traffic to remove the excess load from 2 or more servers. They tend to offer more advanced features such as content redirection as well as server health monitoring.



The BFSI vertical to hold a larger market size during the forecast period



The demand for application delivery controllers in BFSI is on the rise due to various developments and reforms, such as online banking and digital transactions, in the sector. With the rise in internet and mobile banking globally, banks and financial organizations need to provide high-speed connectivity to keep the customers satisfied. The trend makes the vertical prone to anonymous security threats and cyberattacks.



The SMEs segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



The SMEs segment is expected to be the faster-growing segment in the application delivery controller market. Enhanced reliability, better scalability, user-friendly capabilities, easy integration, increased agility, and improved efficiency are the main factors that are expected to encourage SMEs to adopt application delivery controller at a rapid pace. This segment has a huge potential to flourish in the application delivery controller market in the coming years.



North America to hold the largest market size in 2019, while Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in the global application delivery controller market in 2019. North America is the most matured region in the application delivery controller market, as most large enterprises are in the region. This region is home to some of the leading, well-established suppliers as well as end-user verticals in the global application delivery controller market.



Organizations shifting toward application delivery controller solutions and services, and the increasing adoption of digital business strategies are the major factors that are expected to drive the adoption of the application delivery controller offerings in North America.



On the other hand, the application delivery controller market in APAC is expected to witness exponential growth to become the fastest-growing region. Rising awareness of data management through a common interface at a reduced cost of ownership, growing focus on server virtualization, and the popularity of using infrastructure-as-a-service solutions are major growth drivers for the application delivery controller market in APAC.

The key vendors profiled in the report are as follows:



A10 Networks

Array Networks

Barracuda Networks

Brocade

Citrix Systems

Cloudflare

Evanssion

F5 Networks

Kemp Technologies

NFWare

Radware

Riverbed

Snapt

Total Uptime Technologies

