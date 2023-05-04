Application Integration Market worth $38.4 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing need for the automation of mission-critical business processes is driving the growth of the Application Integration Market.

The global Application Integration Market size is projected to grow from USD 15.4 billion in 2023 to USD 38.4 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.0% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Heavy IoT investments are driving the growth of the Application Integration Market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Application Integration Market"

329 - Tables

45 - Figures

278 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=163845287

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2017–2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023–2028 Forecast units Value (USD Million/Billion) Segments covered Offering, Integration Type, Application, Vertical, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Salesforce (US), Informatica (US), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), SnapLogic (US), Software AG (Germany), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), TIBCO Software (US), Celigo (US), Boomi (US), Adeptia (US), and many more.

Professional services segment to lead Application Integration Market during the forecast period

Professional services include the assistance provided by external sources to companies that support businesses of all sizes and across industries. Professional services are categorized into three types: consulting, integration, and support and maintenance and are delivered to customers after the purchase of a product. The services are an integral part of deploying the solutions in an organization, imparting training, handling, and maintaining the use of the software.

Business Intelligence segment to have higher growth rate during the forecast period

Business Intelligence is the process of collecting, cleaning, analyzing, and turning business data into actionable insights. It relies on descriptive analytics to understand the occurrence of a business-related event. These insights are delivered through reports and dashboards. Access to various data is required by BI tools to be effective. Nowadays, the sources of data collection for organizations are websites, IoT devices, machines, customers, and various other external sources. Further, the data gets stored in CRM, ERP, and a range of other cloud-based and on-premises systems.

Integration Platform as a Service segment to emerge as the largest market during the forecast period

Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) is defined as the platform that enables deployment, governance, management, and integration of any combination of cloud and on-premises applications. iPaaS is a cloud-based service that integrates data, applications, and processes. The platform automates and simplifies integration activities that make connecting applications and data deployed in any environment quickly. As the number of SaaS applications increases, there is a demand for more accessible, self-service ways to connect and manage all the data. iPaaS allows the building and deploying integrations between cloud and on-premises applications and data. It uses an API-led approach without requiring installing or managing any middleware or hardware.

Asia Pacific to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the Application Integration Market. Leading countries in the region include China, Japan, India, Australia, and New Zealand that have sustainable and well-established economic growth, enabling them to increasingly invest in various R&D activities. This contributes to the development and expansion of the Application Integration Market in the region.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=163845287

Application Integration Market Dynamics

Driver:

Rising need to eliminate data silos and improve productivity

Growing demand for automation of mission-critical business processes

Rapid adoption of integration tools to boost ROI

Restraint:

Limited awareness regarding Enterprise Application Integration (EAI) within organizations

Need for high initial investments.

Opportunities:

Growth in B2B integration

Challenges:

Data inaccessibility due to widespread storage

Difficulty in integrating new application software with traditional IT infrastructure

Incompatibility between third-party integration and product interface.

Market Players

The major vendors covered in the Application Integration Market include Salesforce (US), Informatica (US), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), SnapLogic (US), Software AG (Germany), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), TIBCO Software (US), Celigo (US), Boomi (US), Adeptia (US), WSO2 (US), DBSync (US), Flowgear (South Africa), InterSystems (US), SEEBURGER (Germany), Workato (US), Magic Software (Israel), OpenLegacy (US), Jitterbit (US), Elastic.io (Germany), Talend (US), Tray.io (US), Cyclr Systems (UK), APIFuse (US), and Zapier (US).

Recent Developments:

In March 2023 , Oracle extended its collaboration with NVIDIA to allow the functioning of NVIDIA AI applications on the new Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Supercluster. In September 2022 , AWS and Salesforce announced the integration between the Salesforce platform and Amazon SageMaker to enable customers to use ML modeling services on the Salesforce platform.

In December 2021, IBM announced a global relationship with Mulesoft to deliver increased integrations and solutions around the IBM Z product family to support financial services and other mutual customers.

Application Integration Market Advantages

Businesses can connect their many programmes and systems through application integration, which helps them to streamline operations, automate procedures, and get rid of manual labour. Businesses may benefit from this by operating more cost-effectively and productively.

Application integration minimises the possibility of mistakes and inconsistencies by ensuring that data is synchronised and current across all platforms. This can assist organisations in making decisions that are based on reliable, current data.

Businesses may deliver a seamless and consistent consumer experience across many channels, including as the web, mobile, and social media, by connecting their various apps and systems. Customer loyalty and satisfaction may increase as a result.

Businesses can quickly respond to shifting client demands, market circumstances, and emerging technology thanks to application integration. They can use this to stay one step ahead of the pack and stay relevant in their field.

Report Objectives

To determine, segment, and forecast the global Application Integration Market by offering, integration type, application, vertical, and region in terms of value

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five main regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa

, , , , and & To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Application Integration Market

To study the complete value chain and related industry segments and perform a value chain analysis of the Application Integration Market landscape

To strategically analyze macro and micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total Application Integration Market

To analyze industry trends, pricing data, and patents and innovations related to the Application Integration Market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Application Integration Market

To profile key players in the market and comprehensively analyze their market share/ranking and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product launches and developments, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, business expansions, and Research and Development (R&D) activities.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Software and Services Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Digital Education Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Composable Applications Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Digital Asset Management Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Smart Cities Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Loyalty Management Market - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/application-integration-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/application-integration.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets