Application now available for $100M Housing Options Grant Program

Funding will promote the creation or rehabilitation of more affordable rental housing

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency today has opened the application process for the $100 million Housing Options Grant Program. This program provides a new affordable housing development tool by making additional money available to create or preserve more affordable rental housing in the state.

The application is available online. In addition to the web-based application, also available are the final guidelines for the program (look under "News & Awards 2019 – Present," click on the year "2023").

This is the first year of this program which will fund emergency repairs to existing affordable rental units, the rehab and preservation of currently existing affordable apartments, and the construction of new affordable rental units.

"This funding provides a valuable opportunity to create more affordable rental housing at a time when the demand is greater than ever," said PHFA Executive Director and CEO Robin Wiessmann. "Even before we opened the application, we saw tremendous public interest in this new program. We are very encouraged by that."

The Housing Options Grant Program is intended to fund housing that has not already received Low Income Housing Tax Credit funding, or that does not anticipate receiving LIHTC funding during the next four years. LIHTC developments from 2018 through 2026 will not be eligible to apply. Additionally, applications for projects that are still in the LIHTC IRS compliance period (initial 15 years) will not be eligible to apply.

The funding connected with this program is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act and must be awarded by the end of 2024.

Questions about the new Housing Options Grant Program can be sent to [email protected]. Additionally, people can register for a question-and-answer session to be held by PHFA on April 5 at 10:00 a.m.

About PHFA

The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency works to provide affordable homeownership and rental housing options for older adults, low- and moderate-income families, and people with special housing needs. Through its carefully managed mortgage programs and investments in multifamily housing developments, PHFA also promotes economic development across the state. Since its creation by the legislature in 1972, it has generated more than $16.9 billion of funding for more than 191,870 single-family home mortgage loans, helped fund the construction of 103,328 rental units, distributed approximately $239 million to support local housing initiatives, and saved the homes of more than 50,660 families from foreclosure. PHFA programs and operations are funded primarily by the sale of securities and from fees paid by program users, not by public tax dollars. The agency is governed by a 14-member board.

Media contact:

Scott Elliott

717-649-6522 (cell)

[email protected]

SOURCE Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency