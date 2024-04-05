Application Platform Market size is set to grow by USD 5.67 bn from 2024-2028, growing popularity of cloud-based services boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global application platform market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.67 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 6.34% during the forecast period. In the IT industry, SMEs shift from on-premises applications to cloud-based Application Platforms (aPaaS) for cost savings. aPaaS offers access to hardware, OS, software, and resources on demand, reducing CAPEX. Cloud platforms provide benefits like cost shift from CAPEX to OPEX, AI integration, and multi-cloud strategy. Key components include microservices, 3rd party integrations, and DevOps tools. Cloud-based services offer development tools, data services, execution services, and analytics.

Application Platform Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.34% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 5.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.85 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, Australia, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Appian Corp., Betty Blocks BV, BMC Software Inc., Caucho Technology Inc, Cisco Systems Inc., GigaSpaces, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, Siemens AG, VANTIQ Inc., Wipro Ltd., Zerone Consulting Pvt. Ltd., and Akamai Technologies Inc.

Segment Overview

This application platform market report extensively covers market segmentation by Deployment (On-premises, aPaaS) End-user (Large enterprises, SMEs) Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by Deployment

In the dynamic software industry and Information Technology sector, application platforms play a pivotal role in driving business growth. Developers leverage diverse hardware and operating systems to build cloud-based applications using various tools and technologies, such as AI, microservices, and aPaaS platforms. Drag-and-drop interfaces and hot reloading facilitate rapid development. 3rd party integrations and vulnerability management ensure security. A multi-cloud strategy and cloud usage are essential for businesses adopting cloud-based services and cloud application platforms. DevOps practices streamline application deployment and management. Cloud Computing offers Data services, Execution services, and Information technology through various PaaS offerings, enabling Automation, Analytics, and the development of Cloud-native applications. AI and Automation enhance functionality, while Analytics provide valuable insights. Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) continues to revolutionize the software services landscape.

Geography Overview

The Application Platform Market in North America experienced significant growth in 2023, driven by developers' increasing use of mobile devices and aPaaS solutions. Diverse hardware, including smartphones and wearables, fueled the demand for mobile app development, with vendors like SAP SE, IBM, and others providing mobile SDKs and cloud-based application platforms. AI, automation, analytics, and cloud computing played crucial roles in this evolution. Cloud, microservices, and aPaaS platforms enabled drag-and-drop interfaces, hot reloading, and 3rd party integrations, streamlining development processes. Vulnerability management and multi-cloud strategies became essential for secure cloud usage. Software services, including cloud-based services and DevOps, further accelerated innovation. Key components of application platforms included data services, execution services, and information technology infrastructure. Cloud-native applications and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) continued to dominate the landscape, offering scalability, flexibility, and ease of deployment. Overall, the Application Platform Market transformed the software and Information Technology industries, enabling rapid innovation and delivering value to businesses and consumers alike.

Low-code application platforms revolutionize software development by providing visual interfaces, drag-and-drop components, and pre-built templates. These platforms enable rapid application creation with minimal coding, reducing development time and accelerating time-to-market. Key features include support for diverse hardware, AI integration, cloud deployment, microservices, aPaaS, hot reloading, 3rd party integrations, vulnerability management, and multi-cloud strategies. DevOps, cloud-based services, and various development tools enhance their functionality. Operating systems, data services, execution services, and analytics are essential components of these cloud-based application platforms.

Application Platform Market: SMEs face vendor lock-ins when building apps using specific aPaaS providers, making it challenging to switch. Integration of various systems and technologies from different vendors is common. Differences in programming languages, APIs, architectures, libraries, and OS hinder interoperability. Keywords: CAPEX, OPEX, Software segment, Deployment & integration, Support & maintenance, OS (Android, IOS, Windows), Email & network security, Retail, Transportation & logistics, Media & entertainment, Google Cloud, AppSheet, API Gateway, Cloud Functions, Cloud Run, Data triangulation, Market engineering process, Statistics, Application platform software, Managed services, Application codes, Application release processes, Infrastructure performances, Paid software, Open-source software, Load balancers, Auto-scaling orchestrators, Automated deployment tools, aPaaS, Cloud services, Customized business applications, Microsoft, Database management, cloud solutions, CICS, desktop PC, software and hardware.

Research Analysis

In the dynamic world of Information Technology, the Application Platform market plays a pivotal role in facilitating the development, deployment, and management of cloud-based applications. This market encompasses a diverse range of offerings, including cloud-based services, application platform software, and development tools. Operating systems form the foundation, while database management and data services ensure efficient data handling. Execution services and infrastructure performances are crucial for seamless application functioning. Cloud Computing, a key technology, enables on-demand access to these services, making it an indispensable part of the Application Platform landscape. Market engineering processes, such as Data triangulation and Statistics, help optimize application performance and user experience. CICS, a vital component, manages application codes and release processes, ensuring smooth application updates. Support and maintenance, along with managed services, complete the Application Platform ecosystem, providing developers with a robust and reliable environment to create, innovate, and deliver high-quality software and hardware solutions.

Market Research Overview

The Application Platform Market is a dynamic and innovative industry, encompassing a wide range of technologies and services. Cloud-based services, such as AppExchange, Capex, and PaaS, play a significant role in this sector. Operating systems, like iOS and Android, provide the foundation for many applications. Markets like the App Marketplace and Google Play offer a vast array of options for users. Applying artificial intelligence and machine learning, such as in Apple's Siri and Google Assistant, enhances user experience. Microservices, containers, and serverless computing are modern technologies that streamline application development and deployment. Moreover, platforms like Salesforce, Microsoft Azure, and AWS offer comprehensive solutions for businesses, enabling them to build, deploy, and manage applications effectively. The future of the Application Platform Market lies in continuous innovation, integration, and automation.

