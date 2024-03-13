Application Security Market - 39% of Growth to Originate from North America- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global application security market size is estimated to grow by USD 13144.45 mn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.32% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 39%. In 2022, the North American Application Security Market led, driven by historical data and anticipated growth. Major players like IBM, Cisco, Veracode, Contrast Security, Synopsis, and WhiteHat Security dominate revenue shares. Vast opportunities in North America stem from advanced technology adoption, particularly in cloud-based networking and mobile devices. The market sees growth in solution and service segments, notably in BFSI, Healthcare, Web application security, Mobile application security, Professional services, and Managed services. Solution segments remain dominant, with Services segments expected to expand rapidly.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Application Security Market 2023-2027

Factors Influcing the market

The Application Security market is experiencing significant growth due to the escalating number of cyberattacks. Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) are essential tools in mitigating risks. The market can be segmented into On-premise and Cloud segments. Large enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) are key buyers. In 2020, there were numerous data breaches, including 9,000 Canadian government accounts and WHO staff login credentials. Zoom, a virtual meeting app, experienced a breach resulting in the theft of about 500,000 user passwords. These incidents underscore the need for robust Application Security solutions.

The Application Security market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud segments based on deployment. On-premise solutions require the installation of hardware and software, while Cloud-based solutions are maintained at the vendor's data center and accessible via subscription. Large enterprises often prefer On-premise solutions for advanced security needs, while Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) opt for Cloud-based solutions due to cost effectiveness. The market offers Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) solutions in both segments. SAST identifies vulnerabilities in static code, while DAST tests applications in real-time. Cloud-based solutions provide easier deployment and lower costs compared to On-premise solutions.

The Application Security market focuses on solutions that help enterprises adhere to regulatory frameworks such as HIPAA, GDPR, NERC CIP, NIST, and PCI DSS. These solutions include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST). The market can be segmented into two main areas: on-premise and cloud. Large enterprises often prefer on-premise solutions for greater control, while Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) may opt for cloud-based services due to cost and ease of implementation. Vendors like Synopsys and Broadcom provide application security solutions to cater to these segments and regulatory requirements.

Application Security Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13144.45 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Market Sizing

The Application Security Market encompasses solutions for safeguarding software applications against threats. It includes Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) tools. The market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud segments, catering to businesses with varying infrastructure preferences. Large enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) are key customer groups, requiring robust application security against risks such as unauthorized access, data breaches, injection attacks, XSS, and CSRF.

Customer landscape

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

