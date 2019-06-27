Application Transformation: Worldwide Market Analysis & Outlook Report (2019-2024) Featuring Use Cases for Fujitsu, Tech Mahindra, Atos, Micro Focus, HCL, and Unisys

DUBLIN, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Application Transformation Market by Service (Cloud Application Migration, Application Replatforming, Application Integration), Organization Size, Vertical (Retail, Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing) & Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Application Transformation Market Size to Grow from USD 9.7 Billion in 2019 to USD 16.8 Billion By 2024, at a CAGR of 11.6%.

Major growth factors for the market include the need for a robust and agile environment to increase scalability and efficiency in the existing business landscape, high maintenance cost of existing legacy applications, and leveraging emerging technologies and increasing efficiencies of existing applications. These factors are expected to drive the global application transformation market. However, the complexity of legacy systems may limit market growth.

Major vendors in the global application transformation market include Atos (France), Tech Mahindra (India), Fujitsu (Japan), HCL (India), Cognizant (US), Pivotal Software (US), Accenture (Ireland), IBM (US), TCS (India), Asysco (Netherlands), Unisys (US), Hexaware (India), Oracle (US), Micro Focus (UK), Bell Integrator (US), and Microsoft (US).

SMBs segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



SMBs are defined as entities with the number of employees below 1,000. The SMBs segment is the faster-growing segment in the organization size. They generally face 3 critical challenges namely, capital, skills and scalability, and management control. To overcome these issues, SMBs adopt the lift-and-shift migration strategy, which enables their businesses to scale and grow faster.

As per the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) data, 30%-60% of SMBs in OECD countries bring innovation in their ecosystem to grow faster. Instead of having less research and development (R&D) budget, SMBs are re-engineering their existing business process to meet the market demand.



Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period



APAC has the world's fastest-growing economies, and technology penetration in the region is high. As per the 2016 Cloud Readiness Index released by the Asia Cloud Computing Association (ACCA), APAC would lead the next wave of global innovation and technology. The region is expected to experience the highest growth during the forecast period.

The growth is expected to be driven by factors, such as increased spending on improving the infrastructure and the emergence of advanced and secure cloud-based solutions, tax reformation, smart cities initiatives, and the rise of the digital economy. The major countries that are expected to witness the high growth rates in the region include China, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, and the rest of the ASEAN countries.

