Applications are now open for The Moab Office of Tourism Special Event Marketing Grant; $250,000 worth of grant funds available through marketing and advertising efforts

MOAB, Utah, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Moab Office of Tourism has announced a Special Events Marketing Grant that aims to strengthen the area's event landscape by matching event marketing dollars. In offering grant funding, the MOT hopes to attract and enhance events that bring economic vitality, cultural enrichment, and community engagement to Grand County beyond peak tourism periods.

There are $250,000 worth of grant funds available for events taking place in 2026. Funds are to be used exclusively to promote the event to visitors through marketing and advertising efforts. Funds may not be used for event programs, infrastructure, venue banners or signage, prize money, or compensation.

The grant operates as a 1:1 cash match; funds will be reimbursed after the event has taken place.

Applications are now open! For events taking place between January 1-December 31, 2026, completed event grant applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. MT on March 1, 2026. You can find the grant guidelines, application link, and final report link on Grand County Utah's website.

The Moab Office of Tourism is a department within Grand County Utah's local government unit, and is the official Destination Marketing Organization of the area. Grand County has a population of 9,700 residents in 3,700 square miles. Its largest municipality is Moab, Utah (population 5,200), a gateway town to two national parks (Arches and Canyonlands), two state parks (Dead Horse Point and Utahraptor), over 3 million acres of public lands, and the Colorado River. The area sees an estimated 2.5 million visitors annually.

CONNECT:

Website: https://www.discovermoab.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/discovermoab/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/discovermoab

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/moabtravelcouncil

SOURCE Moab Office of Tourism