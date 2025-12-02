Moab Introduces a New Holiday Tradition: A Festive Tree Rooted in Desert Stillness and Starlight

MOAB, Utah, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This December, the Moab Office of Tourism debuts a new holiday tradition — one that honors the season in harmony with the land. In quiet contrast to the towering conifers and dazzling city light shows found elsewhere, Moab's festive tree offers a celebration rooted in stillness, stars, and the rhythm of the high desert.

Festive tree in desert

A roughly 200-year-old wild Utah Pinyon pine tree, nestled in the Sand Flats Recreation Area, will be gently lit with solar-powered lights from early December through early January. The tree's soft glow invites visitors to slow down, look up, and embrace a more contemplative way to welcome winter. It is a reminder that wonder doesn't always require wattage — sometimes it's found under an open sky, carried by quiet, and shared with the land.

According to Sand Flats Recreation Area Director Andrea Brand, the festive tree underscores both a deeper appreciation for Moab's native trees and stewardship.

"This is a new way to celebrate the season, but it's more than just that," Brand said. "It's an opportunity to draw attention to the incredible age, resilience, and beauty of the living trees that define this landscape. Many visitors don't realize that even a 10- or 15-foot juniper or pinyon tree can be centuries old."

Brand added that the goal is to celebrate a living tree in its native setting — and to inspire visitors to appreciate the area and their role in protecting it.

This festive tree is a tribute to everything that makes Moab special: its dark skies, its deep sense of place, and a community that values true connection. Unlike the trees felled, shipped, and staged in big cities, Moab's festive tree has never been moved or altered. It has stood in this spot for centuries — an enduring symbol of the region's timeless relationship with the land and a gentle call to celebrate in a way that respects it.

To support Moab's commitment to low-impact celebration, the festive tree is illuminated using a Goal Zero power bank and solar panel — equipment generously provided by Goal Zero to help ensure the project leaves no trace beyond its gentle glow.

Festive Tree Details

Location: Sand Flats Recreation Area, Moab, Utah

Tree: A wild, centuries-old Utah Pinyon pine

Lighting Dates: December 2025 – early January 2026

Lighting Hours: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. daily (subject to change)

Power Source: 100% solar-powered; Dark Sky compliant

Please respect Moab's festive tree and surrounding lands. Stay on trail and rock surfaces to protect fragile desert soil. Please refrain from adding decorations or leaving items behind, and treat the area with care to preserve its natural beauty for future generations.

Moab Holiday Lights

Moab will also debut new holiday lights at Lions Park and host its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at Swanny City Park.

The bridge lighting will occur on Thursday, December 4:

The official bridge lighting begins at 6:00 p.m., bathing the Colorado River corridor in a warm holiday glow and marking the start of Moab's seasonal celebrations.

Families arriving for photos with Santa should plan to be at the lower parking lot at Lions Park by 5:30 p.m., where hot chocolate and cookies will be served. Santa photos will begin immediately following the bridge lighting at 6:00 p.m.

Tree Lighting Ceremony at Swanny City Park on Friday, December 5:

The official Swanny Park tree lighting begins at 5 p.m. Santa will make another appearance, along with carolers.

SOURCE Moab Office of Tourism