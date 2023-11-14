Applications Now Being Accepted for Annual ENA Lantern Awards

News provided by

Emergency Nurses Association

14 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Recognition highlights EDs that promote nurse wellbeing, advance patient care, and advance education

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ENA is accepting applications for the next class of ENA Lantern Award recipients, which recognize emergency departments for their innovation, leadership and commitment to their patients and nursing staff.

"It's so important to not only celebrate the EDs that are excelling as a team, but to share their stories and experience," said ENA President Terry Foster. "Lantern Award-winning hospitals really exemplify some of the best in EDs, including clinical care, operations, advocacy and education."

The Lantern Award was established in 2010. Part of the comprehensive application process includes submitting stories that illustrate an ED's dedication to patient care as well as initiatives to improve nurse wellbeing. A Lantern Award designation lasts for three years. The 2023 Lantern Award class was exceptional, when a record-breaking 53 hospitals from around the United States, in addition to a hospital in United Arab Emirates, earned the prestigious recognition.

READ ABOUT RECIPIENTS IN ENA CONNECTION

Applications for the current cycle are open to all emergency departments and are due in late February. Each application is de-identified and reviewed by three members of the ENA Lantern Award Committee.

Applications, more information, and tips on how to ensure a submission is properly completed are available at ena.org/lantern.

Recipients will be announced in mid-2024 and honored as part of Emergency Nursing 2024 in Las Vegas.

About the Emergency Nurses Association
The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

ENA Media Contact:
Paige Fumo Fox
Communications Specialist
847.460.4042
[email protected]

SOURCE Emergency Nurses Association

