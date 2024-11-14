Applications Now Open for 2025 Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund Grant Programs

MSCRF invites applications across seven key grant programs to propel innovation in regenerative medicine

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maryland Stem Cell Research Commission (MSCRC) announces the release of a Request for Applications (RFA) for the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund's (MSCRF) second funding cycle of Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25). This funding opportunity spans seven diverse grant programs: Manufacturing Assistance, Clinical, Validation, Commercialization, Discovery, Fellowship and Launch. The application deadline is January 13, 2025.

Ruchika Nijhara, PhD, executive director of Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund

MSCRF grants support both young and established scientists, companies and research organizations to accelerate and advance the commercialization of innovative stem cell technologies for positive impact on human lives.

Organizations and companies outside of Maryland are eligible to apply for MSCRF funding, provided that the research to be funded is conducted within the State. Beyond funding, MSCRF actively encourages collaborations between academia and industry, an essential driver of innovation.

"Applicants forming a public-private partnership are eligible for an additional $100,000 above the maximum grant award," said Ruchika Nijhara, PhD, executive director of MSCRF. "We invite scientists, companies and non-profit organizations from around the world to bring us their bold, high-impact ideas that may someday help improve and save lives."

Following Maryland Governor Wes Moore's leadership, MSCRF funding received a significant increase in FY23 and remains robust at $20.5 million for FY25. In the first funding cycle of FY25 alone, MSCRF awarded over $4.5 million to drive transformative research. In the previous fiscal year, MSCRF granted more than $19 million to support 60 research projects spanning companies, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations across Maryland.

"We're proud to help establish Maryland as a nexus for stem cell innovation," said Rachel Brewster, PhD, chair of the MSCRC. "These grants empower scientists and companies to accelerate scientific and commercial breakthroughs that can bring positive outcomes to the patients."

Since 2006, MSCRF has invested over $200 million in 650 different research projects, advancing the field of regenerative medicine while bringing economic and societal benefits to the state.

Key Dates:

Application Submission Deadline : January 13, 2025 , 12:00 PM





: , Award Announcements: May 2025

The application portal is open at www.mscrf.org. Interested applicants should visit the site for detailed RFAs, eligibility criteria and submission guidelines. Companies interested in the Commercialization grant program, especially those from outside Maryland who plan to partner with a Maryland-based contract service organization, are encouraged to contact the MSCRF team to ensure eligibility alignment.

For further inquiries, applicants may reach out to the MSCRF team at [email protected].

About the Maryland Stem Cell Research Commission

The Maryland Stem Cell Research Commission, through the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund (MSCRF), is dedicated to advancing pioneering research in regenerative medicine across Maryland. The Commission's Accelerating Cures initiative provides essential funding to transition human stem cell technologies from the laboratory to clinical applications, while also supporting the development of stem cell companies in the state. Visit www.mscrf.org for more information on funding opportunities and how to join Maryland's vibrant regenerative medicine community.

About TEDCO

TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at www.tedcomd.com.

Media Contact

Tammi Thomas, Chief Development & Marketing Officer, TEDCO, [email protected]

