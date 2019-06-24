Applications Open for Colgate-Palmolive's Annual Haz la U™ Educational Grant Program

For the last 10 years, the Haz la U™ program has supported the pursuit of higher education among the Latinx community through this grant program. "Colgate strongly believes that everyone deserves a future they can smile about, and we applaud the young leaders who celebrate their heritage and also give back to their communities," said Greg Ross, General Manager of North America Oral Care at Colgate-Palmolive. "We're honored to continue the Haz la U™ program with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation and support its mission to empower Latinx communities and create leaders in the classroom and beyond."

Released in tandem with the open-application period, Colgate shared an English- and Spanish-language documentary short of former Haz la U™ winner and recent college graduate Emanuel Cruz, highlighting his journey to educational success.

"We're incredibly proud to continue our partnership with Colgate for the Haz la U™ program, which will provide educational assistance and encouragement to young Latinx students in America," said Antonio Tijerino, President and CEO, Hispanic Heritage Foundation. "This program, and the Youth Awards as a whole, underline the importance of educational advancement within the Latinx culture and allow for young students to explore previously unavailable opportunities."

For more information about Haz la U™ and application guidelines, visit Colgate.com/HazLaU or HHFYouthAwards.com

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive is a leading global consumer products company, tightly focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition. Colgate sells its products in over 200 countries and territories around the world under such internationally recognized brand names as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, Tom's of Maine, Sorriso, Speed Stick, Lady Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sanex, Elta MD, PCA Skin, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. For more information about Colgate's global business, visit the Company's web site at http://www.colgatepalmolive.com. To learn more about Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® oral health education program, please visit http://www.colgatebsbf.com. CL-C

About HHF and LOFT

The Hispanic Heritage Foundation, a nonprofit originally established by the White House in 1988, inspires, prepares, positions and connects minority leaders in the classroom, community and workforce to meet America's priorities. HHF also promotes cultural pride, accomplishment, and the great promise of the community through public awareness campaigns seen by millions. HHF is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and has offices in Los Angeles, New York and the LOFT Institute is housed at Michigan State University. Follow Hispanic Heritage Foundation on Facebook and @HHFoundation on Twitter.

HHF's award-winning LOFT leadership and workforce development program is divided into 10 "Tracks," or industries including: Technology, Science, Healthcare, Engineering, Finance, Entrepreneurship, Education, Public Service, Media & Entertainment, and Latinas. Tens of thousands of students and young professionals are tracked and connected to each other as well as to mentors and resources; attend over 50 trainings, workshops, and Charlas hosted across the country; participate in creative initiatives; and placed into internships, mentorships, fellowships and full-time positions with Fortune 500 companies and government agencies. Visit www.loftinnovation.org or follow @LOFTinstitute on Twitter.

