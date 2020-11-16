Applications Open For ERACE Research Award to Support Cancer Health Disparities Research

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertAI is providing financial and real-world data resources through research awards tied to its ambitious new initiative, Engaging Research to Achieve Cancer Care Equality (ERACE), designed to advance an understanding of, and help eliminate the unequal burden of, cancer faced by health disparity populations in the United States. The ERACE Research Award will support promising cancer researchers with funding and access to the ERACE population-based cancer registry based on race and ethnicity.

The award aims to examine potential differences in treatment patterns, outcomes, clinical practice, genomics, safety, and other cancer-related measures among populations with existing disparities, particularly those that exist among underrepresented groups, which could inform strategies to eliminate racial health disparities. Clinical research or projects evaluating the comparative effectiveness of therapies or diagnostic agents will not be considered.

Letters of Intent are due by January 15, 2021, 11:59 PM (ET).

"We hope to leverage the expertise of researchers around the U.S. and support innovative thinking on how to reduce research disparities," said Warren Whyte, PhD, vice president of scientific partnerships at ConcertAI. "We see tremendous opportunity for longer-term, sustainable impact by supporting researchers in conducting disparities research."

Applications will be accepted via https://www.concertai.com/erace-research-award.

Research proposals should fuel innovative research addressing mitigation of health inequities among minority populations facing cancer.

Potential research areas include, but are not limited to:

Risk factors and disease burden

Impact of treatment utilization, gaps in treatment delivery, and incomplete therapeutic courses on health and cost outcomes (e.g. including new therapeutics vs. existing standard of care, use of oral vs. IV therapeutics)

Adherence to treatment guidelines

Follow-up surveillance for recurrence, metastasis, or second cancers

Receipt of molecular testing and use of targeted therapy indicated for specific biomarkers & molecular subtypes

Learn more about ERACE and the award application eligibility criteria, process, and deadlines.

Please contact us at [email protected] with any questions regarding this RFP or additional information. Inquiries should include the subject line: "ERACE Research Award Scientific Question."

About ConcertAI

ConcertAI is a leader in real-world evidence (RWE) and patient outcomes solutions for the biopharmaceutical and healthcare industries. ConcertAI has the leading real-world data (RWD) and enterprise RWE SaaS and AI solutions for oncology, and the world's top outcomes research and data science talent. Our singular mission is to partner with leading biopharma and healthcare providers to revolutionize clinical research and the patient therapeutic journey to realize the best possible outcomes. ConcertAI is a portfolio company of SymphonyAI, an operating group of leading companies that transform business with advanced AI and data solutions. For more information, visit us at www.concertai.com

Contact: Charu Gupta at [email protected]

SOURCE ConcertAI

