ConcertAI's TeraRecon Launches Three New Care Suites, Life Sciences Platform, and Strategic Partnerships at #ECR24

New Clinical AI care suites for Cardiology, Pulmonology, and Neurology; First-in-Class multi-modal predictive and Gen AI platform for research and clinical model development.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertAI's TeraRecon, the #1 KLAS-ranked advanced visualization and AI Clinical SaaS solution, has announced that European healthcare providers now have access to its cardiology, pulmonology, and neurology suites. In addition, the company initiated new partnerships with several leading CE-marked AI software developers, including Gleamer, Lucida Medical, and Perspectum. TeraRecon now provides a leading unified solution for clinical AI algorithms in Europe across radiology, neurology, oncology, pulmonology, and cardiology.

TeraRecon's AI Partnerships for the EU market now include:

GLEAMER brings their groundbreaking BoneView solution, CE marked and FDA-cleared, utilizes AI for bone fracture identification. Meanwhile, ChestView (CE) aids in the detection of pulmonary nodules.

Lucida Medical AI-machine learning software, Pi™, is designed to help radiologists identify prostate cancer lesions from MRI.

Perspectum's LiverMultiscan and MRCP+ provide clinicians with quantitative metrics to assess liver tissue characteristics to aid in the detection of chronic live disease and helps facilitate visualization and quantitative assessment of the biliary tree and pancreatic duct.

Schedule a demo at ECR 2024 to see both TeraRecon and partner solutions live. You can also reserve time to see the new features of our flagship Intuition product, including clinical and interventional preoperative cardiovascular planning workflows, cardiac CT and MR workflows, and many more enhancements that integrate seamlessly within the clinicians' workflow to enhance diagnostics, care delivery and tracking over time.

Please join us and Cercare Medical for a joint networking event in Expo Hall X1, at booths AI05 & AI06 on Friday, March 1st from 3:30 – 5:00 PM. You'll be able to meet fellow radiologists, developers, subject matter experts, and representatives that can answer all your questions around Clinical Imaging AI in general across radiology, neurology, cardiology, vascular surgery, and oncology.

Outside the show floor, TeraRecon and Perspectum will present an AI Lightning Talk, titled Integrating AI in Clinical Care on Friday March 1st @ 12:50PM.

Another exciting launch at ECR is an integrated multi-modal data AI Software-as-a-Service platform designed for oncology biomedical translational and clinical research, AI model development, multi-modal data management. This first-in-class platform seamlessly integrates Intuition advanced visualization, TeraRecon clinical AI imaging solutions, digital pathology, genomics, and electronic medical record derived clinical data.

"Over the past two years, we have focused on the importance of multi-modal data AI model development, validation, stability monitoring, and deployment for insights, as part of clinical trials, and ultimately, clinical care," said Jeff Elton, PhD CEO of ConcertAI. "Multi-modal data enable causal inferences and elimination of confounders for interpretations and predictions. Enabling this required rethinking the tools available to biomedical researchers, while leveraging the power of Generative AI. As a ground-up new approach that allows multi-modal data management, AI model development validation, model management, and model release we can bring the power of deep and wide data at scale, our large research network, and latest predictive AI and Gen AI together for the broadest research community use."

About ConcertAI: ConcertAI is the leader in Predictive and Generative AI SaaS and Real-world Data research solutions and healthcare and life sciences. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through research-ready data, CARA™ AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, health care providers, and medical societies. Serving over 1,900 clinical sites and 45 biomedical innovators ConcertAI companies and solutions are "Best in KLAS" and awarded the 2020, 2021, and 2022 KLAS recognition. CancerLinQ® is an Initiative of ConcertAI, providing oncology providers ASCO aligned automated QOPI quality solutions and SmartLinQ analytic services. Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, ConcertAI has offices in Philadelphia, Frankfurt, Raleigh-Durham, and Tokyo. For more information, visit us at www.concertai.com.

About TeraRecon: Serving ~1,900 clinical sites globally, TeraRecon, a ConcertAI company, is a Best in KLAS solution provider for AI-empowered radiology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and vascular surgery. Awarded the KLAS Category Leader for Advanced Visualization, TeraRecon solutions are independent of any one manufacturer's imaging equipment or PACS system, allowing a single, unified, and simplified clinical workflow that can improve efficiencies and deliver actionable physician-guided insights. For more information, visit us at www.terarecon.com.

Media Contact: Megan Duero, [email protected]

SOURCE ConcertAI