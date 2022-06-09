Applications Open for Female Founder Fast Pitch Competition

Women entrepreneurs can apply through June 22, 2022, for a chance to compete for a $10,000 investment to be awarded at Women's Venture Summit this September

SAN DIEGO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Business accelerator Stella opened its call for entries for its national Women's Fast Pitch series, which will take place virtually every Tuesday in August beginning August 2, 2022. Sponsored by Cooley LLP and The Impact Seat Foundation , each week participants from a different United States region will pitch their business ventures in front of investors and members of the startup community. The winner from each region will advance to the national competition which will take place on Day Two of the ninth annual Women's Venture Summit , held September 16 and 17, 2022. One winner will take home a $10,000 investment and approximately $30,000 in in-kind services.

The Women's Venture Summit is a startup ecosystem with a pointed mission: to bring more venture capital to female founders and BIPOC-owned businesses. The Summit's global impact has facilitated $72 million in funding to women-owned businesses so far.

"Women's Fast Pitch is a venue for founders to gain exposure, support and potential investment from an audience of investors and advocates who recognize innovation and believe in growing the female economy," says Stella CEO Raven O'Neal. "Through this event, we have championed hundreds of startups like Vaila, a lifestyle shoe retailer for women with extended shoe sizes, and Lilu, a pumping massage bra for nursing moms. These startups are creating creative solutions to improve women's daily lives."

Female founders, especially women of color, are eligible to apply for the Women's Fast Pitch competition now. All applications will be reviewed by an independent panel of investors and innovation advocates. Up to five female founders will have the opportunity to pitch in front of a panel of investors at their regional WFP competition. Specific dates are listed below under each region. Competitions will take place at 3pm (local time).

Northeast – Aug 2

Southeast – Aug 9

Midwest – Aug 16

Northwest – Aug 23

Southwest – Aug 30

Criteria for the Women's Fast Pitch competition includes:

Female founder must have formed an entity by June 1, 2022

The Company must not have raised over ten (10) million dollars in funding from combined funding source

in funding from combined funding source At least eighteen (18) years of age at the time of their submission of an entry (or teams of such individuals)

Registered corporations, LLC, or sole proprietorship within the United States

Must be majority woman-owned (51%, includes founders and investors)

Apply for the Stella Women's Fast Pitch Competition here .

Entrepreneurs and investors are invited to watch the virtual pitch competition as it inspires and empowers female founders. Visit the WVS YouTube channel to re-watch the national Women's Fast Pitch 2021 competitions.

Mark your calendar for the Women's Venture Summit, held Sept. 16-17, 2022, and watch for early bird ticket availability by following @wearewvs on social media.

About Stella:

Founded in 2012, Stella connects women founders and investors to the right resource–at the right time–in their journeys. From ideation to funding to exit, women founders and investors look to Stella for its powerful constellation of support made up of an inclusive community, curriculum, access to capital events and an annual Women's Venture Summit, advisory services and funding opportunities. Let's connect the stars, together. For more information, please visit stella.co .

