Stella Expands Mental Health Offerings and Opens New Centers of Excellence in New York and Washington D.C.

Stella

21 Nov, 2023, 08:23 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella, a leader in treating mental health conditions such as post-traumatic stress injury, anxiety, stress, depression, traumatic brain injury and the neurological effects of long COVID, announces the integration of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) into its comprehensive care model. This FDA approved, non-invasive technique utilizes a magnetic field to stimulate nerve cells in the brain to improve symptoms of depression and restore balance.

Alongside the introduction of TMS, Stella unveiled two new locations in New York and Washington D.C. to add to the growing list of +30 clinics nationwide.

"Innovation propels us forward, and with it comes the imperative for trusted expertise," says Philippe Sanchez, CEO at Stella. "Our expansion into New York and Washington D.C. highlights our dedication to delivering groundbreaking treatments under the highest safety and quality standards for individuals dealing with severe symptoms of PTSD, anxiety, and depression."

The two state-of-the-art facilities offer Stella's medically monitored protocols such as the Dual Sympathetic Reset (DSR), Stella's advanced stellate ganglion block (SGB), ketamine infusion therapy, and soon, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS).

"Our biological treatments aim to heal the injury caused by mental health challenges, not just manage the symptoms," said Dr. Karen DeCocker, Vice President of Nurse Practitioners, at Stella. "When paired with short-term integration therapy, people feel better faster during this pivotal healing window and maintain long-lasting gains."

Stella's team of board-certified doctors and medical and mental health experts have treated over 8,000 patients and remain at the forefront of mental health care.

Stella New York is located at 137 E 25th Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY and Stella DC is located at 729 15th Street, NY, Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.stellacenter.com.

About Stella:

Stella is committed to delivering better mental health care through responsible innovation. Since launching in 2020, the company's mission is to reimagine how the world treats mental health conditions and become the go-to destination for individuals seeking comprehensive, transformative, and compassionate care. Stella has +30 USA locations, as well as in Israel and Australia.

