Applications open for the Pamela Tobey Award for Excellence in Visual Storytelling

WASHINGTON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Journalists who are redefining how stories are told for digital audiences are invited to apply for the 2026 Pamela Tobey Award for Excellence in Visual Storytelling, a $1,000 prize and national recognition from the National Press Club Journalism Institute.

This annual design award recognizes visual journalism that pushes the boundaries of storytelling beyond text and rewards creative uses of data visualization, interactivity, photography, videography, audio, illustration, and emerging tools.

Journalists and newsrooms of all sizes, including independent and non-traditional creators who meet journalistic standards, can apply using this link.

Eligible entries must demonstrate:

A clear, compelling story shaped by strong editorial and design decisions

Innovative use of at least three non-text storytelling elements (such as data visualization, interactivity, photography, video, audio, illustration, or emerging media)

A focus on engaging digital audiences through thoughtful, creative presentation

Entries must have been published between January 1 and June 2026.

Creator(s) of the winning project will receive a $1,000 cash prize, national recognition, and the opportunity to share their expertise with peers through a National Press Club Journalism Institute training. The recipient will also be honored at the National Press Club's Journalism Awards Dinner on August 26.

Applications are open through July 20, 2026, and there is no entry fee.

Last year's award went to a Reuters team for "The unexploded bombs of Gaza," recognized for its powerful integration of illustration, photography, color, and data to convey scale and impact in ways traditional formats could not.

How to apply:

Entries may be submitted by journalists or their employers (up to three entries per organization)

Submissions must include a working, accessible URL (paywalled entries must include access instructions)

Non-traditional entrants should include a brief statement outlining editorial independence

The winner agrees to lead a design-focused training within three months of receiving the award

About the Pamela Tobey Award for Excellence in Visual Storytelling

Launched in 2025, the Pamela Tobey Award for Excellence in Visual Storytelling was established through the generosity of Rick Dunham, former president of the National Press Club and the Institute, and his wife, Pamela Tobey, a distinguished former graphics editor at The Washington Post. Their support, along with an initial contribution from the Calvert K. Collins Family Foundation, ensures the Institute can both recognize outstanding work and invest in the future of visual journalism through training and professional development.

To contribute to the Pamela Tobey Award for Excellence in Visual Storytelling, please use this link.

About the National Press Club Journalism Institute

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes First Amendment values by equipping journalists in Washington, D.C., and nationwide with the skills, knowledge, standards, resources and networks to empower and inform the public. As the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club, the Institute powers journalism in the public interest.

Media Contact: Beth Francesco, NPCJI executive director, [email protected], 202-662-7507

SOURCE National Press Club Journalism Institute