Career Day at the National Press Club returns March 20 for journalism and media jobseekers

WASHINGTON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the journalism and media job market continues to evolve at a rapid pace, one thing is clear: Investing in your job-seeking skills makes the difference in moving from candidate to colleague.

Career Day at the National Press Club returns Friday, March 20, offering a full day of training and other opportunities designed to help journalists and communicators sharpen their skills, expand their networks, and navigate career change with confidence.

In a year marked by newsroom layoffs and industry transformation, this unique career conference provides practical, forward-looking training for professionals at every stage — whether you're actively job searching, considering a pivot, or simply preparing for what's next.

This is more than a job fair. It's an interactive learning experience focused on helping attendees compete and thrive in today's market.

Logistics

Date: Friday, March 20, 2026

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET

Location: National Press Club, Washington, D.C.

NPC member pricing: $15

Non-member pricing: $25

Tickets are available here.

Career Day at the National Press Club is organized and produced by the National Press Club Journalism Institute, the Club's nonprofit affiliate. This year's sessions include:

Cover Letters — Telling and Selling Your Story

Learn how to craft a compelling cover letter that highlights your voice, sharpens your narrative, and strengthens your chances of landing the interview.

7 Steps to Unlocking New Opportunities with Aundrea Cline-Thomas of The Rewrite

Explore how to lean into transferable skills, clarify your value, and think strategically — whether you're staying in journalism or exploring new fields.

Staying Motivated and Strategizing After Job Loss with Andrew Seaman of LinkedIn

Gain practical strategies for organizing your job search, setting achievable goals, and maintaining momentum during times of transition.

What Hiring Managers Want You to Know

Our most popular session returns, featuring recruiters and newsroom leaders sharing candid advice on standing out in 2026 — including must-have skills, adapting to AI-driven workflows, audience strategy, and more.

How Do I Break into PR From Journalism?

Communications leaders — including former journalists — offer an honest look at making the transition into public relations and marketing.

Tickets are available now. Attendees can view full details and speakers on the event page.

Leave With More Than Notes

Attend the full day or join a focused session. Participants will walk away with:

Stronger job application materials

Clearer messaging about their professional value

Insight into emerging industry expectations

Practical next steps they can act on immediately

Renewed momentum at a pivotal moment in their careers

Bonus for Ticketholders

Our popular professional headshot studio returns this year, with limited appointments available at no additional cost on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ticketholders may also use the Club as their workspace for the day, including access to a dedicated Career Day lounge designed for collaboration and peer support.

As the media landscape continues to shift, the strongest investment professionals can make is in their own growth and adaptability. Career Day on March 20 offers the tools, insight, and community to move forward with clarity and confidence.

Newsrooms: Hiring now or building your pipeline? Learn how to reserve a recruiter booth or contact Executive Director Beth Francesco at [email protected] for more information.

About the National Press Club

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members from nearly every leading news organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.

About the National Press Club Journalism Institute

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes First Amendment values by equipping journalists in Washington, D.C., and nationwide with the skills, knowledge, standards, resources, and networks to empower and inform the public. NPCJI is the nonprofit affiliate of the National Press Club.

Press contact: Beth Francesco, executive director of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, [email protected]

SOURCE National Press Club Journalism Institute