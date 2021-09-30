Applications Open: The Tequila Don Julio Fund is Offering Up To $100,000 in Small Business Grants To Celebrate The Next Generation of Dons And Doñas

As a part of the grant program, The Tequila Don Julio Fund is teaming up with Rhuigi Villaseñor, Founder and Creative Director of luxury ready-to-wear brand Rhude, who has demonstrated exceptional devotion to his craft of fashion design, much like Don Julio González led a life devoted to tequila making. Rhuigi is committed to mentoring industry newcomers, so not only will he encourage entrepreneurs to apply to the program, he will also provide a mentorship session to selected grant recipients.

"My journey was made possible thanks to the devotion and passion I had for fashion design, and each milestone I achieved was always a moment to celebrate," says Rhuigi Villaseñor. "I'm thrilled for this opportunity to team up with The Tequila Don Julio Fund to support the next generation of Hispanic entrepreneurs to help them achieve their business goals and look forward to toasting their milestones together with Tequila Don Julio."

The Tequila Don Julio Fund is also proudly partnering with ALPFA (Association of Latino Professionals For America) for grant recipient selection, distribution and support via membership in its organization. ALPFA's mission is to empower and develop Latino men and women as leaders of character for the nation. ALPFA, Inc. is an IRS 501(c)(3) organization.

Starting today, entrepreneurs can apply at www.DonsAndDonas.com for a chance to take their business to the next level. Up to five qualifying entrepreneurs who have shown devotion to their craft will be awarded the following through The Tequila Don Julio Fund:

Business Funding: A $20,000 grant (up to a total of $100,000 in grants) to put towards furthering their business objectives.

A grant (up to a total of in grants) to put towards furthering their business objectives. Celebratory Retreat: A weekend getaway to Los Angeles to celebrate alongside Tequila Don Julio and the other grant recipients, where they can learn more about the story of Don Julio González.

A weekend getaway to to celebrate alongside Tequila Don Julio and the other grant recipients, where they can learn more about the story of Don Julio González. National Visibility: An individual spotlight on the grant program website that highlights their business, in addition to exposure on the brand's social media channels and digital billboard advertisements.

An individual spotlight on the grant program website that highlights their business, in addition to exposure on the brand's social media channels and digital billboard advertisements. Ongoing Mentorship: A 5-year membership to ALPFA for countless opportunities for one-on-one guidance, networking and business resources.

"Tequila Don Julio was founded due to unparalleled devotion and commitment, traits found in many entrepreneurs," says Hadley Schafer, Brand Director of Tequila Don Julio. "We're excited to carry on Don Julio González's legacy and spirit by offering devoted entrepreneurs the same opportunity that was given to our founder nearly 80 years ago. We hope to empower this next generation of Dons and Doñas to continue their devotion to their own craft to achieve their goals."

"As an organization dedicated to the impact of the Latino community through the advancement of Latino leadership in both the corporate and small business spaces, we find great pleasure in partnering with Tequila Don Julio to bring forth the vision and devoted spirit that not only Don Julio González left as his legacy but one that many Latinos across the U.S. and the world possess," says Jennifer Paulino, Director of Business Development and Partnerships at ALPFA. "As the Latino population grows in the United States, many will find that the spirit of entrepreneurship and true devotion is ever so present in not just the previous Latino generation but those currently growing and the ones to come. Please join our community as it continues to make the largest impact in our country's economy."

Applications can be submitted now through October 15, 2021, and grant recipients will be announced in early November. For applications, eligibility criteria and grant program restrictions, please visit www.DonsandDonas.com.

Learn more about the Tequila Don Julio Fund and our ongoing commitments at DonJulio.com/Fund.

NO FEE TO APPLY FOR GRANT. U.S., 25+, small business owner who identifies as Hispanic American. Certain businesses excluded. Must be available bet. 10/28 & 11/1 AND 11/5-7 to be awarded grant. Subject to Terms and Conditions at www.DonsandDonas.com.

About Tequila Don Julio

Founded on the pioneering agricultural principles of Don Julio González and his personal pursuit of perfection, Tequila Don Julio revolutionized the tequila industry and set the standard for ultra-premium tequila. The original luxury tequila of choice in Mexico, Tequila Don Julio uses only the highest caliber, fully matured and ripened Blue Agave that has been hand-selected from the rich, clay soils of the Los Altos region of the state of Jalisco. The Tequila Don Julio portfolio includes Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Tequila Don Julio Reposado, Tequila Don Julio Añejo, Tequila Don Julio 70, Tequila Don Julio 1942, and the limited-edition Tequila Don Julio Primavera. For more information on Tequila Don Julio, please visit www.DonJulio.com.

About ALPFA

ALPFA (Association of Latino Professionals For America) was the first national Latino professional association in the United States, established in Los Angeles in 1972. Throughout our 47-year history we have experienced steady growth and demonstrated consistent value. ALPFA continues to build upon its proud legacy with a mission: To empower and develop Latino men and women as leaders of character for the nation, in every sector of the global economy. Over the last two years ALPFA has increased its visibility and membership value through a digital transformation that is helping inspire ambition and elevate the impact the organization and its supporters make in the community. An impact that can be seen through the funding of scholarships, educational resources provided, and the visibility for its members.

SOURCE Tequila Don Julio