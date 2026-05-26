Applications sought for PHFA 2027 Housing Policy Fellowship

Up to $12,000 in support available for research to strengthen housing policy

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency is now accepting applications for its 2027 Kathy A. Possinger Housing Policy Fellowship. This fellowship will fund critical research and promote leadership development.

This fellowship offers up to 12 months of funding for research on a timely housing or community development issue. With a monthly stipend of $1,000, up to a max of $12,000, fellows can pursue meaningful, hands-on exploration. Funding may be used for activities such as meeting with experts, gathering study materials, attending relevant conferences and more.

By supporting thoughtful, solutions-focused research, the fellowship aims to strengthen housing policies. At the same time, it invests in an emerging leader, helping them grow professionally while contributing valuable insights that will be shared publicly for everyone's benefit.

"This fellowship is a springboard for bold ideas and fresh thinking," said PHFA Executive Director and CEO Robin Wiessmann. "We're thrilled to support those who are ready to explore a housing challenge that inspires them and advances affordable housing opportunities."

The fellowship honors the legacy of Kathy Possinger, who was a leading affordable housing advocate who served Pennsylvanians for two decades through her work in both the public and private sectors. Her leadership with nonprofit and government organizations, including her service as a PHFA board designee, helped shape the state's progress in affordable housing and community development.

Since its inception, the Housing Policy Fellowship has supported research on a wide range of topics, including property tax impacts on aging-in-place, cooperative housing models, the potential of land trusts, and the links between zoning and race.

The application is available at https://www.phfa.org/about/fellowship/. All legal residents of the state over the age of 18 are eligible to apply, excluding PHFA staff and board members. All applications must be received by 5 p.m., Friday, July 31.

Questions about the fellowship may be directed to Amy Sechrist at 717-780-3945 or [email protected].

About PHFA

The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency works to provide affordable homeownership and rental housing options for older adults, low- and moderate-income families, and people with special housing needs. Through its carefully managed mortgage programs and investments in multifamily housing developments, PHFA also promotes economic development across the state. Since its creation by the legislature in 1972, it has generated more than $20.1 billion of funding for more than 210,310 single-family home mortgage loans, helped fund the construction of more than 113,200 rental units, distributed approximately $437 million to support local housing initiatives, and saved the homes of more than 51,400 families from foreclosure. PHFA programs and operations are funded primarily by the sale of securities and from fees paid by program users, not by public tax dollars. The agency is governed by a 14-member board.

Media Contact: Chris Anderson

[email protected] - 717-780-3915

SOURCE Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency