PHFA honors its top lending partners for 2025

CrossCountry Mortgage recognized with top honor for third year in a row

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency today recognized its top lending partners for 2025 during its annual Homeownership Awards event, held at the agency's headquarters in Harrisburg.

PHFA partners with a network of 85 lenders who guide homebuyers through the application, processing and closing of affordable PHFA home loans. Their work plays a vital role in providing access to affordable homeownership opportunities across the Commonwealth.

In 2025, these lenders helped 6,867 families purchase a home in Pennsylvania. In all, working with these lenders, PHFA provided more than $1.5 billion in loans to help make dreams possible.

PHFA Executive Director and CEO Robin Wiessmann recognized these outstanding companies and individuals in their efforts to help Pennsylvanians achieve the dream of homeownership.

"Without our lending partners, PHFA couldn't accomplish its mission," said Wiessmann. "Lenders play a significant role in bringing affordable-housing options to residents, so they can stop renting and purchase a home of their own. PHFA is pleased to honor their outstanding achievements."

The agency recognized its top-performing lenders with awards honoring outstanding production and service.

The awardees are, in ranking order from first through 10th: CrossCountry Mortgage; Mortgage America; Guild Mortgage Company; Guaranteed Rate; CMG Mortgage; Howard Hanna Financial Services; Prosperity Home Mortgage; Ixonia Bank; PrimeLending, A PlainsCapital Company; and Guaranteed Rate Affinity.

PHFA also recognized excellence in several specialized categories:

Most Keystone Advantage Assistance Loans: Ixonia Bank

Most PennVest Loan Production: American Bank

Most Loans to Minorities: CrossCountry Mortgage

Most Loans to Veterans: CrossCountry Mortgage

Most Keystone Forgivable in Ten Years Loans: CrossCountry Mortgage

Most New Construction Loans: CMG Mortgage

Best Quality Pre-Closing Submissions: Howard Hanna Financial Services

Best Quality Purchase Submissions: Guaranteed Rate

Top Realtor: Marco Troche of RE/MAX Affiliates

About PHFA

The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency works to provide affordable homeownership and rental housing options for older adults, low- and moderate-income families, and people with special housing needs. Through its carefully managed mortgage programs and investments in multifamily housing developments, PHFA also promotes economic development across the state. Since its creation by the legislature in 1972, it has generated more than $20.1 billion of funding for more than 210,310 single-family home mortgage loans, helped fund the construction of more than 113,200 rental units, distributed approximately $437 million to support local housing initiatives, and saved the homes of more than 51,400 families from foreclosure. PHFA programs and operations are funded primarily by the sale of securities and from fees paid by program users, not by public tax dollars. The agency is governed by a 14-member board.

Media Contact: Chris Anderson

[email protected] - 717-780-3915

SOURCE Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency