Applied Behavior Analysis in Orlando and Winter Garden, Florida Market Report 2022: Global Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Market is Expected to Reach $3.17 Billion by 2029

The Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) industry is rapidly changing. New opportunities in the form of increased insurance coverage mandates, enhanced technology, and private equity investment place ABA practices in a unique position to capture additional growth. Additionally, the increase in autism prevalence rates, efforts to combat fraud, and the ever-changing landscape of ABA compliance all impact practices across the United States and highlight the need for behavior-analytic health services.
There are 3.5 million children and adults with autism in America. The North American market for autism disorder treatment is expected to grow over the next five years, due to a variety of factors:
- more widespread awareness of the condition, efforts by advocacy groups, an increase in the number of ABA (Applied Behavior Analysis) treatment programs and centers, more insurance coverage, and new and more effective drugs for the treatment of patients.
Highlights from the report:
- ABA market overview
- The latest trends and key forecasts in the market
- Key challenges the market players are to encounter
- Overview of reimbursement and coverage systems
- BACB certificate data for the US and the counties of Orlando and Winter Garden in particular
- Detailed customer analysis based on autism spectrum disorder (ASD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) statistics
- Other valuable market insights for counties of Orlando and Winter Garden in comparison to the US
- In-depth competitor analysis based on the list of Medicaid Behavior Analysis Service Providers provided by the Agency for Health Care Administration (Medicaid Behavior Analysis Service Providers as of April 1, 2022), as well as on the findings not included in that list
This report answers the following questions:
- What are the current and future trends in this market?
- What is the market value and growth?
- What are the key challenges the market players are to encounter?
- What are the reimbursement and coverage systems in Florida?
- How many BACB professionals are there for each type of certification in review?
- What are the demographics of the target audience?
- Who are the main competitors in the field?
Who should buy this report?
Medical professionals in the ABA area, relative medical institutions, parents of children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and oppositional defiant disorder (ODD), other individuals and companies who wish to be aware of the current and projected situation in the market will gain valuable insights from this report.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Overview
- BACB Certificant Data
- Market Trends
- Customer Analysis
- Other statistics
- Competitor Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Florida Autism Center (Part of a Blue Spring)
- Indigo Kids Behavioral Learning
- Stepping Stones Behavioral Support
- Butterfly Effects
- Developmental & Behavioral Specialists
- Milestones Performance Innovation
