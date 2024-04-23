Applied Intuition and Audi partner on unified solution for AD release and lifecycle management

The increasing complexity of AD functions, paired with disparate tooling, can lead to a slow and costly development process. Applied Intuition and Audi's partnership solves this challenge by extending Applied Intuition's industry-leading end-to-end simulation and data management solutions with specialized applications co-developed by both companies. The resulting unified framework utilizes Audi's scenario-based systems engineering experience and Applied Intuition's software-engineering expertise to create a differentiated AD release and lifecycle management solution that meets current and future regulatory requirements. Other automotive equipment manufacturers (OEMs) can use this framework in the future.

"The expertise of both Applied Intuition and Audi creates a mutual benefit to deliver high-quality automated functions across the globe, no matter which AD stack we are bringing to our customers," said Dr.-Ing. Gero Kempf, Executive Vice President for ADAS/AD in the Engineering Department at AUDI AG. "In compliance with AD regulations, Applied Intuition's solution allows us to highly automate our scenario-based, data-driven engineering workflows and adapt jointly developed applications as white-box solutions for the overall management of high-performance, safety-critical AD systems."

"Applied Intuition and Audi's joint solution is critical to ensuring AD software safety," said Qasar Younis, Co-Founder and CEO of Applied Intuition. "With unified applications, a data-driven approach, automated testing, and cloud-based collaboration, our unified framework allows Audi to validate, certify, and bring next-generation AD systems to market faster."

The framework will set a new benchmark for the safe validation and deployment of AD functions. Applied Intuition and Audi plan to roll out new functionalities over the course of their partnership.

About Applied Intuition

Applied Intuition is a Tier 1 vehicle software supplier that accelerates the adoption of safe and intelligent machines worldwide. Founded in 2017, Applied Intuition delivers the definitive ADAS/AD toolchain and a world-class vehicle platform to help customers shorten time to market, build industry-leading products, and create next-generation consumer experiences. 18 of the top 20 global automakers trust Applied Intuition's solutions to drive the production of modern vehicles. Applied Intuition serves the automotive, trucking, construction, mining, agriculture, and defense industries and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA, with offices in Ann Arbor and Detroit, MI, Washington, D.C., Munich, Stockholm, Seoul, and Tokyo. Learn more at https://appliedintuition.com .

About Audi

The Audi Group is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium and luxury segment. The brands Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Ducati produce at 21 locations in 12 countries. Audi and its partners are present in more than 100 markets worldwide. Worldwide, more than 87,000 people worked for the Audi Group in 2022, over 54,000 of them at AUDI AG in Germany. Audi's ADAS/AD department is headquartered in Germany, with engineering hubs in Beijing, China, and San Jose, CA, USA. With its attractive brands, new models, innovative mobility offerings and groundbreaking services, the group is systematically pursuing its path toward becoming a provider of sustainable, individual, premium mobility.

SOURCE Applied Intuition