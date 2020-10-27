Applied Intuition raises $125M Series C from existing investors Lux Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, and General Catalyst

Simulation and associated infrastructure are critical to the advancement of autonomous technology. Autonomous vehicle programs use Applied Intuition's software toolset to validate and verify the safety, comfort, and functionalities of their vehicles.

Applied Intuition was founded in 2017 with a mission to make it faster, safer, and easier to bring autonomy to the market. As a specialized supplier of simulation and infrastructure tools, Applied Intuition's team has grown to be larger than any in-house simulation teams, which allows it to execute quickly from product development to integration support. As a result, Applied Intuition's customers are able to move faster and focus on their core, high-value development work.

"Applied's software is used for all levels of autonomy, and not just in cars but for all kinds of autonomous systems in motion," said Bilal Zuberi, Partner at Lux Capital. "A great deal of promise also lies in the fact that the software isn't limited to just R&D, but is also used for production. I am proud of the work [Applied Intuition] is doing to make mobility safe and efficient."

With the additional capital, Applied Intuition will continue to invest in its platform, strengthen its global presence, and expand deeper into verticals such as automotive, freight/trucking, delivery robots, defense, mining, agriculture, construction, AMR, and aviation.

About Applied Intuition

As the foremost enabler of autonomous vehicle development, Applied Intuition equips engineering and product development teams with software that makes it faster, safer, and easier to bring autonomy to the market. Applied's suite of products, focused on simulation and analytics, delivers sophisticated infrastructure built for scale. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in Detroit, Los Angeles, Munich, Tokyo, and Seoul, Applied's team consists of software and automotive experts in the world. Visit https://applied.co .

