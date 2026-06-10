Applied Manufacturing Technologies and FANUC to Highlight Collaborative Mixed-Load Handling at Automate 2026

Exhibiting within the FANUC booth (#1001), AMT will present a live collaborative robotic demonstration focused on mixed-load handling applications for warehouse, logistics, and manufacturing operations.

The demonstration will feature collaborative palletizing and depalletizing of mixed-case loads using a FANUC CRX collaborative robot integrated with AI-enabled vision and intelligent robot control software from Mujin. Developed by AMT and powered by FANUC collaborative robotics and MujinOS, the intelligent software platform, the application reflects growing demand for flexible automation in inbound logistics, warehouse flow management, 3PL operations, and high-mix distribution environments.

Warehouse operators and manufacturers continue to face labor shortages, ergonomic concerns, and increasing pressure to improve throughput while managing a wider mix of products and packaging configurations. Mixed-load palletizing and depalletizing applications present additional challenges because systems must adapt to changing box sizes, pallet patterns, and material flow requirements.

AMT developed the demonstration to show how collaborative robotic systems can support warehouse operations where flexibility, portability, and operator interaction are important considerations. The application also serves as an entry point for discussions around larger-scale automation strategies, including high-payload robotic palletizing systems, custom warehouse automation cells, and integrated material handling solutions.

"Many warehouse operations are trying to improve throughput without adding complexity to existing workflows," said Craig Salvalaggio, president of AMT. "Mixed-load handling is one of the more difficult automation challenges because product configurations, pallet conditions, and inbound material flow can vary significantly from one operation to another. This demonstration gives attendees an opportunity to see a practical application while discussing how similar technologies can be applied to broader warehouse automation initiatives."

"Mixed-load handling applications require robots to make decisions based on changing pallet configurations and product variations rather than following a fixed sequence of movements," said Ed Mullen, Vice President of Channel Sales, Mujin. "Our technology provides the vision and robot control capabilities needed to manage that variability, making it possible for integrators like AMT to deploy flexible automation solutions for warehouse and logistics operations."

AMT engineers and automation specialists will be available throughout the event to discuss collaborative robotics integration, warehouse automation planning, and material handling system requirements.

About Applied Manufacturing Technologies

Founded in 1989, Applied Manufacturing Technologies is a global industry leader in automated end-of-line solutions, complex material handling systems, engineering services, and autonomous mobile robots for warehousing and logistics. AMT is a FANUC Level V Authorized System Integrator and employs more than 120 experienced and highly-trained controls and automation engineers with more than 1,250 combined years of automation experience across a multitude of manufacturing industries. From this deep bench of talent, AMT assists customers with projects at any stage of development, from conceptualization and design to troubleshooting and expansion. Headquartered in Orion, Michigan, AMT has engineered more than 25,000 automation systems worldwide for more than 600 customers. For more information, visit AMT's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and YouTube.

SOURCE Applied Manufacturing Technologies