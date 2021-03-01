Applied Software Announces 360 Sync v3

ATLANTA, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Software, a leading systems integrator for the architecture, engineering, construction, and manufacturing industries, announced today the release of 360 Sync version 3.0.

This latest version of 360 Sync has an updated, easy-to-use interface and connects to data sources faster and easier, with more connection options. As a cross-platform Electron application, it now has improved accessibility and agility.

360 Sync synchronizes files among multiple data sources automatically or on demand, mitigating risk by updating files as often as possible. It also publishes all models in a BIM 360 project automatically or on demand. When one data source is updated, the rest sync with it.

The new version is exceptional at enabling companies to minimize the use of critical resources and reduce human error. On average, 360 Sync saves a user an hour each day simply by automating the transfer, organization and archiving of files among data sources.

360 Sync connects to: Asite, Bluebeam Studio Projects, Procore, Sharepoint, Autodesk Vault, Viewpoint 4 Projects, Windows, Box, Dropbox, Egnyte, Google Drive, Kenesto, OneDrive, Panzura, ShareFile, Teams, and the BIM 360 modules Field, Glue, Team, Docs, Build, and Design.

About Applied Software

Applied Software, a full-service premier systems integrator for the AEC, MEP, fabrication, and manufacturing industries, is on a mission to transform industries by empowering our clients and championing innovation with real-world expert consultants. With a broad range of world-class solutions, services and training, Applied has been helping clients achieve a competitive advantage since 1982. For more information visit www.asti.com.

Media contact:

Todd Weyandt

404-564-1843

[email protected]

SOURCE Applied Software

