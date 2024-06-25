Ideate Software, GRAITEC Group Announces Major Enhancements to Revit Add-In Applications

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideate Software, a distinguished Autodesk® Authorized Developer and Autodesk® Construction Cloud Gold Partner within the GRAITEC GROUP, has unveiled significant enhancements to its suite of Revit add-in applications. These improvements not only align the software with Revit 2025-2022 but also introduce a host of user-centric upgrades aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing usability.

Glynnis Patterson, Solution Line Director of Ideate Software, emphasized the overarching theme of ease of use guiding this year's developments. She stated, "Our focus has been on enriching the overall user experience rather than inundating users with a plethora of new features. One standout improvement is the complete reconstruction of Ideate Explorer , optimized for high-resolution displays, enabling users to swiftly select elements and access critical information."

Notable new features include:

IdeateApps Annotate : Distribute text notes, tags, and keynotes from the Top Down or Bottom Up with customizable spacing as well as the ability to align text within a text note to the same alignment settings.

IdeateApps ViewCreator : Effortlessly generate new views by selecting from various view types or templates; batch create views and sheets across different disciplines.

Enhanced Feedback in Ideate Automation : A highly requested feature! Gain insights into incomplete tasks with the Task Results pane displaying detailed task log information.

Existing customers can immediately access these enhancements and updates by downloading the latest versions here from the Ideate Software website.

For those not yet subscribed, trial versions are available for download on the Ideate Software website. Additionally, an exclusive "get-to-know-us" bundle offers access to Ideate Explorer , Ideate BIMLink , Ideate Sticky , Ideate StyleManager , and IdeateApps , providing a comprehensive introduction to Ideate Software's capabilities.

About Ideate Software, GRAITEC GROUP - Ideate Software , an Autodesk® Authorized Developer, empowers Revit users to gain unprecedented control over their data. Ideate BIMLink, Ideate Explorer, Ideate Sticky, IdeateApps, and Ideate StyleManager solve persistent problems in architecture, engineering, and construction and owner-operator (AECO) industry to save time, increase accuracy, and improve project deliverable and workflows. Ideate Automation enables Revit users to boost the power of Revit and the Ideate Software suite of tools by running time-intensive activities in the background.

Autodesk and Revit are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, In c. and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries.

