Applied Software Announces New Colorado Office, Staff Changes

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Software, a leading systems integrator for the architecture, engineering, construction, and manufacturing industries, announced today the opening of its newest office in Westminster, CO. The update of the Denver metro area office signals further company growth in empowering its clients, transforming their industries and championing innovation.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Thursday, October 3 at 11:00 AM at the new office location: 1333 West 120th Ave, Suite 214, Westminster, CO 80234. The ceremony will be followed by an open house with lunch provided. RSVPs are requested at http://bit.ly/1333west.

The new, more modern office is equipped with a high-tech training facility that will galvanize the in-person training for which the Denver location is renowned nationwide. With account representatives, technical support and customer success teams all co-located in the 3700 square-foot office, Applied has the ability to offer increased productivity and innovation to clients, while continuing to maintain its reputation for outstanding customer support. The growing team will focus on improving offerings to clients throughout Colorado and the western U.S.

Staff Changes Support Exceptional Service

The new Applied office follows strategic additions to the company's staff in the Rocky Mountain region. Clint Sirko was promoted to Senior Director of Sales, Technical Services Group; BJ Bates and Greg Thomsen have been added as Business Development Managers. Sirko has ten years of experience in construction management. "This is a great place to support customers and employees," Sirko said. "The positive energy of having everyone collaborating and working together allows us to better focus on exceptional service to customers, and this move sets the foundation for the growth we intend to experience in the coming years." Bates will be building upon previous experience at Envizi and Autodesk. "I'm pleased and honored to be part of this next phase of growth for Applied Software," Bates said. Thomsen brings to the team his experience with Intuit and Autodesk, saying, "I'm excited and privileged to be on board with one of the most agile and emergent resellers in the nation."

About Applied Software

Applied Software, a full-service premier systems integrator for the AEC, MEP, fabrication and manufacturing industries, is on a mission to transform industries by empowering our clients and championing innovation with real-world expert consultants. With a broad range of world-class solutions, services and training, Applied has been helping clients achieve a competitive advantage since 1982. For more information visit www.asti.com.

For more information: Todd Weyandt

404-358-3098

tweyandt@asti.com

SOURCE Applied Software

Related Links

www.asti.com

