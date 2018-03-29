Applied Software Announces Partnership with ManufactOn

ManufactOn is a SaaS (mobile/web) platform that helps construction firms plan, track and manage both prefabrication and regular material handling. The platform helps optimize the prefabrication process, from detailing, fabrication and QA in the shop through storage and delivery to the jobsite. It provides complete visibility and better control for all stakeholders in the process, including coordinators, detailers, procurement, shop foremen, field superintendents and project leaders.

ManufactOn can also be used in tandem with Applied Software's eVolve™ solution, a Revit add-on for electrical prefabrication workflows, to enhance supply chain management functionality. With proper setup, users will be able to assemble and allocate their sheet set deliverables into trackable prefab deliverables.

"The partnership with ManufactOn further establishes Applied Software as the premier systems integrator for fabricators," said Richard Burroughs, president of Applied Software. "ManufactOn's integration with our eVolve fabrication solution provides a comprehensive workflow for fabrication shops."

"ManufactOn is very excited about our partnership with Applied Software to help the AEC industry accelerate the transformation to industrialized construction," said Raghi Iyengar, founder and CEO of ManufactOn. "Applied Software has deep industry knowledge, trusted relationships with thousands of companies and is committed to facilitating the drive for increased efficiency through more prefab."

For more information about ManufactOn, visit www.asti.com/manufacton.

About ManufactOn

ManufactOn is a collaborative, cloud and mobile solution for prefab production and supply chain management. The company was founded to help the construction industry leverage the power of prefabrication, with tools that integrate the construction supply chain with prefab production management. The transformative platform is being utilized by 90 general and trade contractors on over 250 projects across the United States and Canada to help streamline prefab and modular operations. The ManufactOn team is comprised of AEC and technology veterans focused on working with construction industry leaders, designing for efficiency, usability and best practices. For more information about ManufactOn, visit www.manufacton.com.

About Applied Software

Applied Software is a premier, full-service systems integrator firm serving the AEC, fabrication and manufacturing industries, as well as a leading Building Information Modeling (BIM) services provider. Applied Software provides delivery and support in North America for fabrication and construction solutions. The firm works with industry leading solutions developers and is the developer of industry specific solutions such as eVolve™ for electrical prefabrication. Since 1982, it has helped more than 10,000 clients achieve high-performance and competitive advantage through its broad range of world-class solutions and services. Applied Software further distinguishes itself with the depth of real-world experience of its developers and service professionals. The firm has been the recipient of numerous industry recognitions and awards. For more information on Applied Software's solutions and services, please visit www.asti.com.

