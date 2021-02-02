Applied Software Grows Product Divisions with Strategic New Hires

ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Software, a leading systems integrator for the architecture, engineering, construction, and manufacturing industries, announced today the addition of two employees to grow its AEC industry division and one addition to the manufacturing team.

Todd Schmoock, new Senior Application Specialist focused on AutoCAD Electrical, previously delivered AutoCAD Electrical training and implementation across the US. He developed custom training and workflows for AutoCAD Electrical and Inventor, established best practices for deploying and implementing AutoCAD Electrical, implemented AutoCAD Electrical at electric power utility companies, and created workflows and user manuals for groups working in AutoCAD Electrical. Schmoock is widely considered one of the country's top AutoCAD Electrical experts.

Lance Kirby, new Director of AETG Services, is the author of the three-book series, "Mastering Autodesk Revit." He worked as an architect for seven years, the final two at Revit Technology Corp., where he helped develop Revit software, until the company was acquired by Autodesk. He consulted on tactical and strategic plans for Autodesk customers, including BIM maturity assessments with ENR top-20 design firms. His sixteen years at Autodesk included technical support, customer success, and as a business consultant focusing on deploying and optimizing new AEC+O practices and tools.

Suzanne Miks, new Learning and Development Manager, has twelve years' experience in the AE industry, most recently as the Firmwide Knowledge Manager for Gensler. As an authority on BIM 360 and a technology manager, Miks oversaw implementation, migration, documentation, training, testing, and support for project teams. She also created and maintained a database for leadership and company standards.

"As notable authorities in their respective fields, Schmoock, Kirby and Miks expand the foundation of Applied Software thought leadership," said Kevin Howk, Vice President of Services at Applied Software. "All three will leverage their experience and passion for the AEC-M industries to better serve Applied Software customers in championing innovation."

Applied Software, a full-service premier systems integrator for the AEC, MEP, fabrication, and manufacturing industries, is on a mission to transform industries by empowering our clients and championing innovation with real-world expert consultants. With a broad range of world-class solutions, services and training, Applied has been helping clients achieve a competitive advantage since 1982.

