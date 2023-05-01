Applied Software's New Contest Seeks to Propel Students into Careers in Sustainable Construction

Growing the Built Environment Workforce Is a Significant Challenge

ATLANTA, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Software, GRAITEC Group, a leading systems integrator in the AEC, construction, and manufacturing industries, launched today a new scholarship award and essay contest to encourage high school students to explore careers in sustainable construction.

The built industry desperately needs talented people, but too few students are entering the field. According to an Associated General Contractors of America survey of its members , nine out of 10 contractors had trouble filling positions in 2022. It's estimated that more than 540,000 additional workers will be needed in 2023 - on top of the normal pace of hiring - to meet increasing demands, according to a study by Associated Builders and Contractors .

"GRAITEC and Applied Software are dedicated to supporting the building industry and we are intent on solving for long-term sustainability, including helping talented students become our future builders," said Scott McMaster Executive Vice President, Applied Software, GRAITEC Group. "This contest will appeal to not only students already interested in a related field, but we're also aiming at introducing opportunities in design, construction, sustainability, and building management to students who've never considered it."

Open to students currently enrolled in any U.S. high school, the contest will begin accepting entries on June 1, 2023, and award winners will be notified this Fall, giving students ample opportunity to research topics of their choice and develop ideas to solve problems facing their local community and today's-built environment.

No past education or training in building construction is required. Students submitting entries must simply be curious, define a challenge, and provide creative suggestions on how it might be solved. Contest entries will focus on four requirements:

Define the problem: What is the issue? Why is it important, what is at stake?

Describe the research: How was the problem discovered and a solution created?

Detail the solution: How does it address the problem? What results are projected?

Explain the keys to implementation: How will it be implemented and what challenges must be overcome?

The contest is free to enter and participating students will learn about sustainability in the construction industry, develop research skills to understand a problem and why it's important, think creatively about a solution and argue a case for it, and consider the roadblocks to getting solutions in place.

McMaster said, "Industry education is a significant part of what Graitec and Applied Software does, so it only makes sense that we extend that to the next generation. This contest is just a small step, but perhaps we can influence a few young minds this year and create a growing impact over time."

Executives from Applied Software and a panel of industry judges will evaluate each entry and award the three students receiving the highest scores with scholarship donations. The first-place winner will receive $1,000 and their high school will receive a $500 donation to their technology innovation or similar program from Applied Software, GRAITEC Group. The second-place winner will receive $300, and the third-place winner will receive $250.

More details including entry guidelines and terms and conditions can be found at the contest website: https://asti.com/high-school-sustainability-essay-contest/

