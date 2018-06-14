Applied Software Hires David Wolfe as New Director of Manufacturing Services

Wolfe has an extensive career as a strategies and technical expert in process and power, manufacturing and mechanical engineering. He has led services, development, support and training for a wide variety of solutions including Autodesk AutoCAD Plant 3D, Inventor, Vault, Advanced Steel and more. Most recently, he was a process and power specialist at ECAD. Wolfe has led technical implementations and strategic services for several Fortune 500 companies as well as smaller design firms, designed and taught various levels of training and was instrumental in developing product enhancement tools.

"David brings specialized skills and experience that will enhance the services we offer," said Richard Burroughs, president of Applied Software. "Strategic hires like this, along with partnerships and other strategic acquisitions, better position us to meet the varied needs of our customers across many different industry segments."

Among his many responsibilities, Wolfe will lead Applied Software's efforts to develop innovative CAD implementations and integration solutions for the piping industry.

To learn more, visit www.asti.com.

About Applied Software

Applied Software is a leading AEC, MEP, construction and manufacturing systems integrator and consultant. On a mission to empower clients, transform industries and champion innovation, Applied Software helps more than 8,000 clients build processes and solutions for their unique workflow needs, positioning them for success now and into the future. Since 1982, the firm has leveraged a team of seasoned industry experts to take a holistic and strategic approach to design software, integration, analysis, problem resolution, training, mentoring and more. Over the years, the firm has received numerous industry recognitions and is an Autodesk® Platinum Partner. For more information on Applied Software's solutions and services, please visit www.asti.com.

Applied Software is a registered trademark of Applied Software Technology, Inc.

Media Contact:

Todd F. Weyandt

Applied Software

404-564-1843

tweyandt@asti.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/applied-software-hires-david-wolfe-as-new-director-of-manufacturing-services-300666210.html

SOURCE Applied Software

Related Links

http://www.asti.com

